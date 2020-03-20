Ballarat features trotters in front of empty stand

One of Australia's best juvenile trotters of two years ago continues his return from injury at Ballarat harness raceing on Friday night.
Trained by Anton Golino at Cardigan, Always Ready returned on a winning note in Ballarat on March 4.
Always Ready missed his entire 3yo season with a hoof issue, with Golino giving the son of Ready Cash plenty of time to get back to full fitness. This included three official trials in February to round out the preparation.
Always Ready had eight starts as 2yo for four wins, three seconds and third.
His big moment came with victory in a group 1 Vicbred Super Series final. This was complemented by a win in the group 2 Tatlow Stakes.
Two of his seconds were in group 1 company, including the Redwood Classic at Maryborough.
Golino was pleased with Always Ready's first-up run, when he was able to find the lead and dictate terms.
One of Always Ready's biggest rivals from his 2yo campaign, Kyvalley Clichy, also goes around in Ballarat on Friday night.
Kyvalley Clichy stretches out. Picture: Stuart McCormick.
Kyvalley Clichy was also a group 1 winner in his 2yo season - beating Always Ready home in the Breeders Crown final - and like Always Ready placed in the Redwood Classic (third).
While Always Ready was sidelined last season, Kyvalley Clichy added another group 1 to his name in the Vicbred Super Series 3yo final.
This will be Kyvalley Clichy's third run this preparation, with him having won his last start at Bendigo.
While they do not clash on Friday night, the paths of Always Ready and Kyvalley Clichy appear certain to cross on the big stage later this season.
This will be the first race meeting run by Ballarat and District Trotting Club since a public lock-out was introduced by all three racing codes in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.
Harness Racing Victoria is restricting attendance at race meetings to licensed participants - trainers and strappers - with a horse engaged and essential staff only.
They are being encouraged to leave the track as soon as possible after their last racing engagement. Owners and the public are not permitted to attend.