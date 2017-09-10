Band Stand completes sire stakes sweep

Lexington, KY - The Kentucky Sire Stakes (KYSS) saw rookie pacers jockeying for a position in the upcoming $250,000 in the third and last preliminary leg of the harness racing series on Saturday night at The Red Mile .

Band Stand completed her sweep of the preliminary legs with a 1:53.1 triumph for driver Joe Bongiorno. Reserved in fourth through moderate early fractions, she took the uncovered route to victory, chasing down pacesetter and eventual third place finisher Let's Fall In Love in the stretch. Hurrikane Empress raced closed well, angled wide after a pocket trip for the place.

Band Stand is from the first crop of A Rocknroll Dance , was bred by Hunterton Farms and is trained by Tony Alagna for Brad Grant.

Fillies opened the card and Pure Paradise continued her ascent toward the top of the list with a comfortable 1:53 win. Tyler Smith took the favorite back to seventh and last through the early fractions as Newsday set a solid pace. Past the half the McArdle filly was activated into a first over move, engaged the leader by the last turn and sailed on by on her own. Dance Blue drafted behind the winner's cover and arrived second with Pleasant Beauty third.

Brian Brown trains Pure Paradise for Mark Robinson, Bob Mondillo, RBH Ventures Joe Sbrocco.

Alagna and Bongiorno came back to repeat with Key Advisor in the first of two colt divisions as he won for the second time in the KYSS, this one in 1:52. Bongiorno settled his charge in third off the break then moved the 3-5 fave to the lead passing the three-eighths marker. A comfortable 56.1 half followed by a 28.2 third panel with no one at his throat left Key Advisor with enough to sprint off early stretch then hold sway over the very impressive first time starter Lost In Time who endured a long uncovered trip and was still coming at the end. Decoy was third.

Key Advisor is a Somebeachsomewhere colt owned by Brittany Farm and Key Advisor Racing and was bred by Courant AB.

The second colt division was taken by Grand Teton, a Diamond Creek homebred and another by A Rocknroll Dance . Mark MacDonald let the dust settle early then moved the 1-9 favorite to the top at the 56.2 half, faced no pressure around the bend then took off in a 26.2 end to the 1:52 mile. Longshot Trajectory closed for second and Who's Better third. Jimmy Takter trains the winner.

The point standings will be up on the Kentucky Racing Commission website

Next Sunday, September 17 The Red Mile will host the KYSS Super Night where all eight finals showcasing both two and three-year-olds will race for $1.75 million. The clubhouse dining room will be open for the evening, reservations may be made calling 859-255-0752.

Nick Salvi