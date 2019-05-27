Banker Volo back on top

Columbus, MN -The Sunday evening program of Harness Racing was highlighted by the $15,000 Open Handicap Trot, with a good field of seven squaring off to determine this week's top local trotter. Silverlode (Steve Wiseman) was in search of her seventh-straight victory, and would have to do it from the outside seven post, as the even-money choice. Banker Volo (Nick Roland) was heavily supported at just over 2-1 on the board, and newcomer Muscle Ave (Williams Hernandez) was getting respect at 5-1.

Muscle Ave was sent right down the road by Hernandez and made the front from post six, just in time to register the first quarter in :27.4 with Banker Volo finding the pocket. Muscle Ave led the field all the way to the far turn, before Silverlode launched a sweeping move to the front and led into the lane, but Banker Volo was raging with trot towards the inside, and Bringoverthemoney (Tim Maier) was rallying strong on the outside. Banker Volo was fastest to the wire, getting a neck up in front of Silverlode in 1:55, with Bringoverthemoney picking up third, and missing by just a half-length.

Banker Volo ($6.80) is now owned by Lucas Roland and is trained by Jenni King. Tonight's victory was his first win of the season, in just his third start. It was career win number 37 for the current track record holder (Aged Trotting Horses) and former multiple category record holder. At age 10, the ultra impressive stallion continues to be competitive at the top-level, perpetuating a stellar racing campaign, while also having entered a second career in the breeding shed.

Also on Sunday's card, was the $16,000 Minnesota-Sired 3 year old Trot, with a full field of nine lining up behind the gate. Last year's two year old male trotting champion MD Magic (Nick Roland) was sent off as the heavy 1-2 public choice from post two, with Dewey's Machine (Steve Wiseman) getting some support at 5-1.

But the night would belong to another sophomore gelding, and an upset winner. Ice Storm would steal the show. Ice Storm trotted away alertly from post one, saved ground in third throughout, and angled out willingly for Mooney Svendsen as the field turned for home. It was the second career win for Ice Storm ($41.60) a son of Ice Machine out of the mare Stormont Flambe, owned by Larry Jo Jenson and trained by Brady Jenson. The 1:59 Mike was a new career best. Al Mar Humdinger (Elvin Zimmerman) was a very sharp second, with Dewey's Machine checking in third.

Dean Magee led the night with a driving double, while Brady Jenson sent out two winners to lead all trainers.

Live Racing returns to Running Aces on Tuesday, May 28 with first post at 7:00 p.m. (CDT)

By Darin Gagne

for Running Aces