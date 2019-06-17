Banker Volo wins inaugural Trout Air Trot

The Saturday evening harness racing program at Running Aces featured the inaugural Trout Air Trot with a $20,000 purse and a talented field of seven that included three current track record holders, who were the top three horses in the wagering. Banker Volo (Nick Roland) was sent off as the slight favorite at just under 3-1, while Pridecrest (Mooney Svendsen) was the public's second choice at 7-2 and Silverlode (Steve Wiseman) was also well supported at 4-1.

Banker Volo left from post seven displaying his usual early speed and trotting right to the front, while Silverlode also flashed speed from post six and found the pocket and French Eclipse (Rick Magee) was also fast away and landed in third. The early fractions were solid at :27.3 and :56.2 and Bringoverthemoney (Tim Maier) was first to launch a challenge with a first-over bid just past the half, he got to third within two lengths of the leader on the far turn, but Banker Volo turned in a strong third panel of :28.3 to stop the outer flow from getting too close.

As the stellar field rounded for home, Banker Volo was still trotting strong and he had nearly two lengths on his rivals. Silverlode had the best trip and angled from the pocket, with Winning Lyric (Williams Hernandez) tipping from second-over and closing late - but Banker Volo had plenty left in the tank and held firm to the wire, posting a solid 1 length score in 1:54.4 for his fourth-straight victory at Running Aces, and yet another high profile win for Banker Volo ($7.80) that brings his career win tally to 40 and pads his career bankroll to $454,353 .

The always impressive 10 year old Stallion by Yankee Glide is owned by Lucas Roland and trained by Jenni King. Silverlode held the second spot, while Winning Lyric checked in third.

Trainer George Reider had a perfect night at Running Aces on Saturday, scoring 4 wins and 1 second in four races - from five starters. A night to remember for the veteran trainer who is a well respected member of the local colony each summer, and competes at Cal Expo in his home state of California the rest of the year.

Drivers Gerald Longo and Nick Roland each posted driving doubles on the card.

The 20 cent Pick-5 Jackpot now stands at $7,826.37 heading into a big 11 race Father's Day card on Sunday, June 16 with a first post of 6:00 pm (CDT).