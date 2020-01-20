Tailored performances pending for filly

Harness racing two-year-old trotting filly of the year Tailored Elegance is back at the track and ready to continue her winning ways.

The daughter of Muscle Hill was most impressive in her first campaign with a Group 3 placing in behind Muscle Mountain in the NZ 2yr Old Trotting Stakes and a subsequent Group 2 victory in the Sires Stakes 2yo Championship when beating the Brad Williamson trained Cracker Hill. That progressive form-line was only blotted by a mid-race gallop in the 2yr Old Ruby at the Harness Jewels that saw the filly unable to make up the ground required on what was a rain effected Addington track eventually finishing a meritorious fifth to the long-odds winner Bolt For Brilliance.

Tailored Elegance has received a good grounding at workouts and trials this time in with all three performances in recent weeks coming in behind her stablemate, the Group 1 placed, Kings Landing. The last of which saw the filly obtain a running line sit and find the line nicely from off the speed to close within some 3 3/4 lengths of the winner.

While campaigns and best laid plans can quickly go awry in the harness racing game a potential target this time in could come in the form of the NZ Trotting Oaks in mid March, a race you'd have to believe Tailored Elegance would be tailor-made for.

The Sires Stakes 2yo Championship

For those interested in getting into a "Classic" trotting family a full brother to Tailored Elegance is being offered by Breckon Farms at the 2020 National Standradbred Yearling Sale. Lot 89, a bay colt, "Instant Classic" could become just that with the son of Muscle Hill having plenty of family success to associate himself with. Instant Classic is out of the Tim Butt trained Armbro Invasion mare Classic Armbro who never missed a placing as a three year old notching up two wins and two minor placings. The formidable race record of second dam Merinai (A Dominon Trotting Handicap and Rowe Cup winner) should appease those looking for evidence of trotting ability within the wider bloodlines.

Merinai's broodmare success is highlighted by the fact that Classic Armbro is a half sister to both Miss Pegasus (9 wins) the free wheeling Wingsonhai (7 wins) and a NSW Trotters Oaks runner-up in Sunny Elegant.

Instant Classic is a full brother to "I See Fire" a now two year old who is currently in the Tony Herlihy stable.

Ben McMillan