Two groupe events at Paris Vincennes

September 1, 2017 - Friday and Thursday harness racing programs at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes were highlighted by two groupe events on Thursday and the Friday Quinte+ Prix Alexandra (purse €44,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters).

The latter went to 9/10 favorite Banks (8g Abano As -Brisana) with trainer Michael Nimczyk aboard, in from Germany. Clocked in 1.13.1kr, the winner bested 6.1/1 Djali Boko (7m Ready Cash -Lucky Lavec) that is trained and owned by Lutfi Kolgjini and this day driven by Dominik Locqueneux. 12/1 Rocket Zet (8g Muscles Yankee -Hefty Zet) took the third spot for Matthieu Abrivard.

On Thursday at Vincennes was the Gr. II monte Prix Legoux-Louqpre (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, eight starters) and this 1.14.7kr clocked winner was 4.2/1 Corames (5f Speedy Blue -Reine Magic) teamed by Mathieu Mottier for breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Mottier. 2/1 favorite Chant des Sirenes (5m Opus Viervil -Nice Quenny) was second for Eric Raffin, ahead of 15/1 Cere Josselyn (5f Kaisy Dream -Katie) and pilot Yoann Lebourgeois.

The Gr. II Prix Jules Thibault (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) on the same card went to 1.14.1kr timed and 17.4/1 odds Diablo du Noyer (4m Jasmin de Flore -Une et Indivisible). David Thomain teamed the William Bigeon trainee for owner Cl. Guedj. 4/5 favorite Django Riff (4m Ready Cash -Rasta Perrine) held second gamely for Yoann Lebourgeois driving for Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Elisabeth Allaire. 2.9/1 Dreammoko (4m Timoko -Urania d’Atout) was a solid third for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Richard Westerink, he also trainer/owner of Timoko . The latter was reportedly retired after a game uncovered parked out victory at Cagnes sur Mer in his last outing.

