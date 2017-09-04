Day At The Track

Two groupe events at Paris Vincennes

02:08 AM 04 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Diablo du Noyer
Diablo du Noyer
PMU/Paris Turf Photo

September 1, 2017 - Friday and Thursday harness racing programs at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes were highlighted by two groupe events on Thursday and the Friday Quinte+ Prix Alexandra (purse €44,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters).

The latter went to 9/10 favorite Banks (8g Abano As-Brisana) with trainer Michael Nimczyk aboard, in from Germany. Clocked in 1.13.1kr, the winner bested 6.1/1 Djali Boko (7m Ready Cash-Lucky Lavec) that is trained and owned by Lutfi Kolgjini and this day driven by Dominik Locqueneux. 12/1 Rocket Zet (8g Muscles Yankee-Hefty Zet) took the third spot for Matthieu Abrivard.

On Thursday at Vincennes was the Gr. II monte Prix Legoux-Louqpre (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, eight starters) and this 1.14.7kr clocked winner was 4.2/1 Corames (5f Speedy Blue-Reine Magic) teamed by Mathieu Mottier for breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Mottier. 2/1 favorite Chant des Sirenes (5m Opus Viervil-Nice Quenny) was second for Eric Raffin, ahead of 15/1 Cere Josselyn (5f Kaisy Dream-Katie) and pilot Yoann Lebourgeois.

The Gr. II Prix Jules Thibault (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) on the same card went to 1.14.1kr timed and 17.4/1 odds Diablo du Noyer (4m Jasmin de Flore-Une et Indivisible). David Thomain teamed the William Bigeon trainee for owner Cl. Guedj. 4/5 favorite Django Riff (4m Ready Cash-Rasta Perrine) held second gamely for Yoann Lebourgeois driving for Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Elisabeth Allaire. 2.9/1 Dreammoko (4m Timoko-Urania d’Atout) was a solid third for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Richard Westerink, he also trainer/owner of Timoko. The latter was reportedly retired after a game uncovered parked out victory at Cagnes sur Mer in his last outing.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Ohio Sires Stakes Champions crowned
04-Sep-2017 05:09 AM NZST
Lima Novelty four-for-four in freshman campaign
04-Sep-2017 01:09 AM NZST
Labor Day activities aplenty at Batavia Downs
04-Sep-2017 00:09 AM NZST
Ontario Success wins at Pocono
03-Sep-2017 14:09 PM NZST
Pop I wins Vernon Downs feature
03-Sep-2017 14:09 PM NZST
Sears wins $540,000 Messenger & $580,000 Trot
03-Sep-2017 14:09 PM NZST
Prairie Fortune captures Tioga feature
03-Sep-2017 14:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News