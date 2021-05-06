Banned driver caught in breach of disqualification

A champion harness racing driver has been caught working with horses despite a two-year ban.

Matt Anderson, an ex-New Zealand representative and national premiership-winning driver, was disqualified from working with harness horses in August last year after convictions for assaulting and choking a woman.

Racing Integrity Unit staff found Anderson, 28, helping to train horses at a training base in Rangiora run by veteran trainer Phil Burrows on Tuesday.

Burrows has held a training licence since 1996 and has more than 1500 races under his belt. When approached on Wednesday, he said he had nothing to say.

Martin Van Beynen

Stuff