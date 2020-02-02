Banned for refusing to hand over phone

On Friday 24 January 2020, Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s (RWWA) Stewards commenced an investigation concerning Race 3, Westral Pace that was scheduled to be run at Gloucester Park that evening.

A number of licensed persons were questioned and their mobile phones were examined by the Stewards.

Following further investigations, Stewards have now opened an inquiry into an allegation that prior to the race, Trainer/Driver Mr C. Hall made an improper statement(s) to a Trainer with a runner engaged in the race with regard to the tactics and handling of their runner.

Mr Hall has been directed to surrender, for the purposes of further inspection and examination, his mobile telephone. Mr Hall has not complied with this direction at this time.

Pursuant to Harness Rule of Racing 183, Stewards have also directed that all licenses held by Mr Hall be suspended forthwith pending the outcome of this matter.

The inquiry will be conducted on a date to be determined.

Any persons who may have information in relation to this matter are encouraged to contact the RWWA Investigators through the following:

Investigator: Geoff Johnson 0408 843 560

Investigator: Paul Criddle 0402 020 400

Investigator: Freya Norman 0404 893 063

Betting Investigator: Trevor Styles 0437 312 145

Integrity Email: racingintegrity@rwwa.com.au

Integrity Phone: (618) 9445 5565

