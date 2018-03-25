Baraka wins Q+ at Vincennes

March 23, 2018 - Trotting action returned to Vincennes on Friday evening with the Quinte+ Prix Maia (purse €52,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) being the featured contest. The 1.14.6kr timed winner was 3.9/1 Baraka (7f Love You -Polanska) handled by trainer Franck Nivard for Ecurie Comte P. de Montesson. 80/1 Amaya Djob (8f Mambo King -Kismie Djob) was home second driven by Mme. Sophie Larduinat-Descout for trainer Dominik Cordeau. 16/1 Ahrima Turgot (8f Prodigious -Night Turgot) took third for Mathieu Daougabel and trainer Herve Daougabel. 16/1 Crepe de Satin (6f LeRetour ) and 3.2/1 Celeste Dry (6f Goetmals Wood ) completed the top five. The Q+N exact order payoff exceeded €190,000.

The program included several events for lightly raced females such as the Prix Clorinda A (purse €33,000, 2200 meters, 12 starters – four year old mares).10/1 Egerie Quesnot (4f Sam Bourbon -Urania Bourbon) scored for driver Bjorn Goop clocked in 1.15.4kr/ Romain Jajolet owns and trains the winner that defeated 5.8/1 Elevation (4f Sam Bourbon -Queen Scarlet) reined by Valentin Royer. 32/1 Eclaircie (4f Rombaldi -Ire du Ciel) took the third check for driver Sylvain Direaudonne.

The Prix Alcyone (purse €36,000, 2200 meters, 11 three year old filly starters) went to the favored 9/10 odds Freche Bourbon (3f Saxo de Vandel -Uzara Josselyn) clocked in 1.15.7kr. She race on the lead with a rival alongside before drawing away in the lane for J.Ph. Monclin. Sebastien Guarato trains this winner for Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin. 7.4/1 Filoe de Jary (3f Timoko -Sierra d’Albert) took second money for Quentin Machet and trainer Richard Westerink, developer and trainer/owner of Timoko . Third home was 6.2/1 Fierte d’Aunou (3f Quaker Jet -Tempete d’Aunou) for owner/trainer/driver Etienne Dubois.

Thomas H. Hicks




