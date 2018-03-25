Day At The Track

Baraka wins Q+ at Vincennes

07:39 AM 25 Mar 2018 NZDT
Baraka, harness racing Eqerie Quesnot, harness racing Fleche Bourbon, harness racing
Baraka
Le Trot Photo
Eqerie Quesnot
Le Trot Photo
Fleche Bourbon
Le Trot Photo

March 23, 2018 - Trotting action returned to Vincennes on Friday evening with the Quinte+ Prix Maia (purse €52,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) being the featured contest. The 1.14.6kr timed winner was 3.9/1 Baraka (7f Love You-Polanska) handled by trainer Franck Nivard for Ecurie Comte P. de Montesson. 80/1 Amaya Djob (8f Mambo King-Kismie Djob) was home second driven by Mme. Sophie Larduinat-Descout for trainer Dominik Cordeau. 16/1 Ahrima Turgot (8f Prodigious-Night Turgot) took third for Mathieu Daougabel and trainer Herve Daougabel. 16/1 Crepe de Satin (6f LeRetour) and 3.2/1 Celeste Dry (6f Goetmals Wood) completed the top five. The Q+N exact order payoff exceeded €190,000.

The program included several events for lightly raced females such as the Prix Clorinda A (purse €33,000, 2200 meters, 12 starters – four year old mares).10/1 Egerie Quesnot (4f Sam Bourbon-Urania Bourbon) scored for driver Bjorn Goop clocked in 1.15.4kr/ Romain Jajolet owns and trains the winner that defeated 5.8/1 Elevation (4f Sam Bourbon-Queen Scarlet) reined by Valentin Royer. 32/1 Eclaircie (4f Rombaldi-Ire du Ciel) took the third check for driver Sylvain Direaudonne.

The Prix Alcyone (purse €36,000, 2200 meters, 11 three year old filly starters) went to the favored 9/10 odds Freche Bourbon (3f Saxo de Vandel-Uzara Josselyn) clocked in 1.15.7kr. She race on the lead with a rival alongside before drawing away in the lane for J.Ph. Monclin. Sebastien Guarato trains this winner for Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin. 7.4/1 Filoe de Jary (3f Timoko-Sierra d’Albert) took second money for Quentin Machet and trainer Richard Westerink, developer and trainer/owner of Timoko. Third home was 6.2/1 Fierte d’Aunou (3f Quaker Jet-Tempete d’Aunou) for owner/trainer/driver Etienne Dubois.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

