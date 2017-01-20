The final lineup for a €700,000 Monte

January 19, 2017 - The final harness racing lineup was set today for Sunday’s Prix de Cornulier. This group is down to 16 with the prospective leaders remaining in those that seek to succeed Scarlet Turgot’s 2016 crown.

C4 – Vincennes 1/22/17 Prix de Cornulier (Gr. I monte, purse €700,000, 2700 meters, 19 starters)

Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Career Earnings €000

Brainstorn, Julien Raffestin, F. Boismartel, €204,000 Vaillant Cash,Clement Frecelle, Y. Letellier, 402,000 Boeing du Bocage, Franck Nivard, F. Leblanc, 405,000 Ursa Major, Pierre Christian Jean, S. Provoost, 406,000 Ulka des Champs, Pierre Yves Versa, G. Curens, 451,000 Ulster Perrine, Yoann Lebourgeois, J.M. Baudouin, 466,000 Alienor de Godrel, Damien Bonne, F. Anne, 482,000 Bilibili, Alexandre Abrivard, L.Cl. Abrivard, 590,000 Bellisima France, Matthieu Abrivard, M. Abrivard, 643,000 Best Of Jets, Francois Lagadeuc, J.M. Baudouin, 644,000 Udayama, Guillaume Martin, L. Groussard, 703,000 Attentionally, David Thomain, P. Viel, 738,130 Tornade du Digeon, Eric Raffin, J-M Bazire, 797,000 Astor du Quenne, Adrien Lamy, S. Guarato, 1,108,000 Bird Parker, Anthiny Barrier, Ph. Allaire, 1,167,000 Tiego d’Etang, Charles, Bigeon, Ch. Bigeon, 1,819,000

Be there for one of the world’s greatest races.

Prix Jean Paul Bertrand at Vincennes

Eric Raffin teamed 11.5/1 Barbarella (6f Prince d’Espace -Quatie d’Espace) to a 1.14.3kr timed victory in today’s Prix Jean Paul Bertrand (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 16 starters) at Paris-Vincennes. The Sebastien Guarato trainee is owned by Ecurie Briezh d’Espace. 5.2/1 Bora Bora Jiel (6f Rombaldi -Houba Houba Jiel) was second for Franck Nivard, trainer J.L. Dersoir and Ecurie Luck. 1.7/1 Bauloise Haufor (6f Kool du Caux -Hostesse des Pres) held third for Charles J. Bigeon. The Quinte+ exact order payoff was €15,260 for a €2 wager.

The Prix Jean Pierre Reynaldo (purse €60,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) went to 1.14.1kr clocked Cantin de L’éclair (5g Jet Fortuna -Noce Joyeuse). Tony LeBeller teamed the winner that defeated 2.9/1 Cho Oyu Vedaquais (5g Saxo de Vandel -Rotonde) reined by Franck Nivard for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Third was 12.3/1 Cochise Griff (5m Lets Go Along -Jipsie du Breucq) handled by Eric Raffin for trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie Griff.

At Cagnes sur Mer the Prix Christian Allilaire (purse €30,000, 2925 meters, 11 starters) went to 1.6/1 Cote Ouest (5g Goetmals Wood -Island Dream) timed in 1.15.3kr. Ch.A. Mary reined the winner that was bred by J-P Dubois’ Scuderia Bolgheri. Ironically, 4.7/1 Calicot du Vivier (5g Repeat Love -Kalika du Vivier) was a length beaten second for driver Jean-Pierre Dubois, also owner, and trainer Yves Boireau. Jean Yves Lucuyer bred this one. 19.3/1 Carina Beji (5f Rolling d’Heripre -Salsa Beji) was third for trainer/driver Yannick A. Briand.