The final lineup for a €700,000 Monte

10:23 AM 20 Jan 2017 NZDT
Prix de Cornulier
16 remain in Sunday’s Prix de Cornulier
Le Trot Photo

January 19, 2017 - The final harness racing lineup was set today for Sunday’s Prix de Cornulier. This group is down to 16 with the prospective leaders remaining in those that seek to succeed Scarlet Turgot’s 2016 crown.

C4 – Vincennes 1/22/17 Prix de Cornulier (Gr. I monte, purse €700,000, 2700 meters, 19 starters)

Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Career Earnings €000

  1. Brainstorn, Julien Raffestin, F. Boismartel, €204,000
  2. Vaillant Cash,Clement Frecelle,  Y. Letellier, 402,000
  3. Boeing du Bocage, Franck Nivard, F. Leblanc, 405,000
  4. Ursa Major, Pierre Christian Jean, S. Provoost, 406,000
  5. Ulka des Champs, Pierre Yves Versa, G. Curens, 451,000
  6. Ulster Perrine, Yoann Lebourgeois, J.M. Baudouin, 466,000
  7. Alienor de Godrel, Damien Bonne, F. Anne, 482,000
  8. Bilibili, Alexandre Abrivard, L.Cl. Abrivard, 590,000
  9. Bellisima France, Matthieu Abrivard, M. Abrivard, 643,000
  10. Best Of Jets, Francois Lagadeuc, J.M. Baudouin, 644,000
  11. Udayama, Guillaume Martin, L. Groussard, 703,000
  12. Attentionally, David Thomain, P. Viel, 738,130
  13. Tornade du Digeon, Eric Raffin, J-M Bazire, 797,000
  14. Astor du Quenne, Adrien Lamy, S. Guarato, 1,108,000
  15. Bird Parker, Anthiny Barrier, Ph. Allaire, 1,167,000
  16. Tiego d’Etang, Charles, Bigeon, Ch. Bigeon, 1,819,000

Prix Jean Paul Bertrand at Vincennes

Eric Raffin teamed 11.5/1 Barbarella (6f Prince d’Espace-Quatie d’Espace) to a 1.14.3kr timed victory in today’s Prix Jean Paul Bertrand (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 16 starters) at Paris-Vincennes. The Sebastien Guarato trainee is owned by Ecurie Briezh d’Espace. 5.2/1 Bora Bora Jiel (6f Rombaldi-Houba Houba Jiel) was second for Franck Nivard, trainer J.L. Dersoir and Ecurie Luck. 1.7/1 Bauloise Haufor (6f Kool du Caux-Hostesse des Pres) held third for Charles J. Bigeon. The Quinte+ exact order payoff was €15,260 for a €2 wager.

The Prix Jean Pierre Reynaldo (purse €60,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) went to 1.14.1kr clocked Cantin de L’éclair (5g Jet Fortuna-Noce Joyeuse). Tony LeBeller teamed the winner that defeated 2.9/1 Cho Oyu Vedaquais (5g Saxo de Vandel-Rotonde) reined by Franck Nivard for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Third was 12.3/1 Cochise Griff (5m Lets Go Along-Jipsie du Breucq) handled by Eric Raffin for trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie Griff.

At Cagnes sur Mer the Prix Christian Allilaire (purse €30,000, 2925 meters, 11 starters) went to 1.6/1 Cote Ouest (5g Goetmals Wood-Island Dream) timed in 1.15.3kr. Ch.A. Mary reined the winner that was bred by J-P Dubois’ Scuderia Bolgheri. Ironically, 4.7/1 Calicot du Vivier (5g Repeat Love-Kalika du Vivier) was a length beaten second for driver Jean-Pierre Dubois, also owner, and trainer Yves Boireau. Jean Yves Lucuyer bred this one. 19.3/1 Carina Beji (5f Rolling d’Heripre-Salsa Beji) was third for trainer/driver Yannick A. Briand.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

