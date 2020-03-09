Baring (almost) it all for mental health

Good sports for a good cause – among the northern region drivers involved in the big reveal for Beyond Blue were Jack Laugher; Ross Payne; Alex Ashwood; Luke and Kathy Watson; Reece Moore and Wayne Hill.

It's definitely a revealing new perspective on some of the Northern Victorian Region's most popular harness racing drivers - but it's all for a good cause!

When Mildura Harness Racing Club secretary Michelle McGinty joked about doing a 2020 "reveal" calendar - she was overwhelmed with nominees.

So, the joke became reality and the resulting calendar is helping to raise funds for a good cause in Beyond Blue.

"It was a bit of a laugh at first, and then when we stopped joking about it and we decided to do it, it was around the time we lost (former HRV Board Member) Danny Frawley," McGinty said.

"So we decided it would be a great opportunity to use it as a way to raise funds and a way to increase awareness about mental health," she said.

"Harness racing is great fun, but it can be tough at times and hopefully this is a way of reminding people to look after their mental health as well."

The good sports making their cameo modelling appearances in the calendar are: Ross Payne; Reece Moore; Wayne Hill; Kathy Watson; Luke Watson; Jayden Brewin; Michelle Phillips; Alex Ashwood; Jack Laugher; and Aaron Dunn.

Course photographer Jo Morrish volunteered her time to take the photographs.

"The photo shoots were pretty hilarious - we did one or two before each Mildura meeting in December and it was incredibly hot each time. But I have to say our drivers were thorough professionals, as you'd expect!"

And if you'd like your own "eye candy" calendar - and to make your contribution to the Beyond Blue cause - they will be on sale at the fast-approaching and popular Mildura Pacing Cup three-day carnival beginning on March 31.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura