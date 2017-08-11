Barn Bella-tastic at Vernon Downs

Barn Bella has now won 10 of the 11 starts as a sophomore trotter

Barn Bella (Jeff Gregory), wins a leg of New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for harness racing 3 year-old trotting fillies at Vernon Downs on Thursday (August 10), for a purse of $117,600. It was the start of corntastic weekend at the Miracle Mile with free corn but but she was the "Bella" of the ball on this night.

Celebrity Ruth (Jason Bartlett) would charge out to the early lead, but Barn Bella ( Conway Hall ) wouldn't wait and takeover before the quarter. Owned by the Purple Haze Stables with Nancy and trainer Steven Pratt, she would control all the fractions :27.0, :56.2, 1:26.0, 1:53.2. Celebrity Ruth ( Archangel ), would follow and stay close.

Once they got to the top of the stretch Celebrity Ruth (second) would attempt to make a run at Barn Bella ($2.30), but the 3 year-old filly would put it in another gear and win in the end by two lengths. Amber Ella (Jim Marohn Jr.) would finish third.

Barn Bella has now won 10 of the 11 starts as a sophomore trotter. Her last time at Vernon Downs she won the Empire Breeders Classic ($228,250). She has now captured five legs of the NYSS. Her only blemish was a fourth place finish at Buffalo (NYSS) after going on a break.

Jimmy Whittemore would win three races on the card. He would win with Hustleonhome ($13.60), Northern BB ($8.20), and Love Live Laugh ($8.10).

Racing returns to Vernon Downs on Friday (August 11) with a 10 race card starting at 6:45.

Corntastic weekend continues at the Miracle Mile on both Friday and Saturday.

John Horne for Vernon Downs.