28 horses perish in New York barn fire

The Mt. Hope Training Stable that burned to the ground

North American Harness Update Picks and Post Time with Mike & Mike have teamed up in a joint effort to support the tragic barn fire that occurred overnight on Saturday (June 2) at the Mt. Hope Training Center. A GoFundMehas been created to support the victims.

In total, an estimated 28 horses reportedly perished in an overnight fire that occurred. Top trainers Dean Eckley and Don Billings along with several owners are enduring massive losses today. Everything inside the barn is reportedly being considered as a total loss. Money raised in the GoFundMe will be distributed directly to the victims of this horrific event.

Any equipment donations, and other monetary donations, will also be accepted. Contact Rod Allums Jr. or Michael Carter via email for details at Rod@nahupicks.com and ptmikeandmike@yahoo.com.

The GoFundMe page is at www.gofundme.com/mount-hope-barn-fire.