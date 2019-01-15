Barn fire kills seven horses

A Putnam Township harness racing family lost all their horses in a barn fire Sunday morning.



Putnam Township Fire Chief Greg Amburgey tells WHMI that his department was called out at about 6:15am to the barn located on property at Hinchey and Burgess Roads.

Upon arrival, Amburgey says they found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

They immediately began pouring water onto the barn, but it was a complete loss, including the seven horses inside.



Amburgey says firefighters had to wake up horse’s owners and that the call was made by a neighbor after they heard an explosion, which was likely a propane tank kept inside the barn.

He says a cause is unknown at this point, but it doesn’t appear to involve foul play.

There were no other injuries.



The Hamburg, Unadilla and Howell fire departments assisted at the scene of the fire, while Dexter firefighters covered the Putnam Township station. (JK)

Reprinted with permission of www.whmi.com

According to www.harnessracing.com longtime Michigan horsewoman Ann Russell and her daughter, Erin Spychala, lost their entire stable in the early-morning barn fire on Sunday morning (Jan. 13) in Pinckney, Mich.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. and killed all seven horses in the barn, including five Standardbred racehorses, one broodmare and a riding pony.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Russell and Spychala. To go to the GoFundMe page and donate please click here.

