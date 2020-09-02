Barnes brothers decide it's time for a break

Brendan and Hayden Barnes with last Saturday winner Gee Up Neddy, who gave Hayden his 400th career win

Two of Queensland's most exciting young drivers the Barnes brothers are all set to take a break from harness racing.

Hayden, 24, and his younger brother Brendan, 23, will swap their driving silks for overalls and steel capped boots next February and take up positions in the mining industry.

"We plan to be away for at least 12 months. We'll be working in an open cut coal mine near Mackay and it's a one-week-on, one-week-off arrangement," Hayden said.

"If we find we're really enjoying the work, we could be away for even longer. We are both looking forward to it, mainly because it's a change in our lifestyles - but also the money is very good!" he said.

The brothers have made a huge impact on harness racing with over 800 career wins between them, including group two and three feature events as well as listed races. The boys' father Al, who is based at Tallegalla with his partner Cassie Saunders, has been involved in the sport for many years. After being based in the Tweed Heads area, he spent time training in Canada in the early 2000s before returning to Queensland.

Despite the boys' success, Hayden said the demands of full-time harness racing bring a lot of pressure.

"We're only young and I've been driving for seven years since I started with Darrel Graham. Then I went and worked for Peter McMullen and his wife Chantal Turpin before the last two years with dad," Hayden said.

Brendan has had stints with such polished horsemen as Kevin Pizzuto, the Mcdowell family, Ricky Gordon, Shane Graham and more recently Jack Butler.

"I've nearly left harness racing a few times in the past few years. I took a month off about two-and-a-half years ago and even then, I was a bit unsure if I was that keen to come back," Hayden said.

"It's a great sport to be involved in and we're happy to be around horses. But to tell the truth, it's pretty much full-on and it's constant, and you can get a bit run-down.

"We are both at the point where we're looking for a change because we've honestly become a little bit stale."

Hayden admitted that he hadn't even intended to renew his driver's licence, but a recent run of success caused him to change his plans.

"I landed five winners in a week, got a metro double and posted my 400th career win so I guess that was enough reason to have a temporary change of heart," he laughed.

"I knew I was getting near the 400 milestone but I wasn't sure how close, but after I won on Saturday night at Albion Park on my own horse (square gaiter) Gee Up Neddy I could have guessed! Brendan and our mate Donald Ross, who is a clerk of the course, were waiting for me so we could all have a photograph taken to remember the occasion."

Hayden Barnes after his milestone win

Brendan, Hayden and fellow driver Matt Elkins were all closing in on the 400-wins mark earlier in the season, and there was some friendly rivalry as to who would get there first.

"The other two got there a few months ago, and I'd had a bit of a lean time of it, so it was great to be able to join them," Hayden said.

Hayden combined with his dad earlier in the night to get within one of the magical milestone when talented pacer Northview Hustler scored an easy win in the Open class feature.

"It was great to get the money for dad, but, even aside from getting the 400 wins I was just so pleased to land another win with Gee Up Neddy. I own and train him as well, and he's certainly been a work in progress," Hayden said.

"He got really sick there for a while. He wouldn't eat or walk which was a worry. I got him going and he had three starts, but he just wasn't right, so he went out for a spell and when I tried him again, he had some sore spots.

"We pinpointed these to be in his stifles and back hocks and have done some work on that, so hopefully we are back on track now. That was his fourth win for me so with a bit of luck there might be a few more."

Brendan landed 92 wins in the recently completed 2019-20 season, while Hayden finished with 66.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura