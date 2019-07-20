Day At The Track

Baron Remy ties track and word record

02:51 PM 20 Jul 2019 NZST
Baron Remy,Harness racing
Baron Remy and Kurt Sugg equaled and track and world record on Friday at Northfield Park
Jeffrey J. Zamaiko photo

Baron Remy excelled in Friday's (July 19) sweltering heat to score in 1:50.3, equaling the harness racing track and world record for 4-year-old pacing mares in Northfield Park's ninth race.

The Ron Burke trainee bested six rivals in the $15,000 Fillies and Mares Open to match the record set by both Lakeisha Hall (Matt Kakaley, 2017) and Bye Bye Felicia (Aaron Merriman, 2018).

Baron Remy and driver Kurt Sugg started from post six and got away sixth through a brisk :26.3 opening quarter. Sugg tipped Baron Remy to the outside just past the quarter-pole and brushed to the lead, posting a :55.1 half.

The tempo picked up in the third quarter as Sugg urged on Baron Remy, who tripped the beam in 1:22.4. Baron Remy completed her mile with a :27.4 final quarter, opening up by 4-3/4 lengths over stablemate Libby's Idea (Jason Thompson). My Tweed Heart (Keith Kash, Jr.) finished third.

The track and world record-equaling performance gives Baron Remy three victories in seven starts this season. The partnership of Burke Racing Stable, J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby, Lawrence Karr, and Weaver Bruscemi LLC own Baron Remy, who is now an 11-time winner in her career, earning $547,232. She was favored in the race and returned $4.40 to win.

 

Ayers Ratliff

