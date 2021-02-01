Day At The Track

Barriers drawn for 2021 Grand Circuit Classic

11:00 PM 31 Jan 2021 NZDT
HRV

Race on!

The 2021 Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup barrier draw has been completed tonight at Crown Casino’s Palladium Room at the VHRC Night of Nights, with the two big guns in betting markets, Lochinvar Art and King Of Swing, both drawing the back row in gates nine and 12 respectively.

Father Brian Glasheen, the Pacing Priest, drew the barrier for Triple Eight and snared gate one, while Malcolms Rhythm had no luck in pulling barrier 13 – outside the second row.

Key for Lochinvar Art might be the horse drawn immediately in front of him in gate two, Alta Orlando, who is a quick beginner down from New South Wales.

Stay tuned to thetrots.com.au for lots more Hunter Cup analysis and coverage throughout the week.

 

$500,000 2021 Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup Final Field

1: Triple Eight
2: Alta Orlando
3: Sirletic (1em)
4: Fourbigmen
5: Bettor Be The Bomb
6: Our Uncle Sam
7: Somewhere Secret
8: Out To Play
9: Lochinvar Art
10: Star Galleria
11: Wolf Stride
12: King Of Swing
13: Malcolms Rhythm

