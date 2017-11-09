Day At The Track

Barrio Josselyn wins GNT #12 at Nantes

04:56 AM 09 Nov 2017 NZDT
Barrio Josselyn, harness racing
Barrio Josselyn (file photo)
PMU/Paris Turf Photo

November 8, 2017 - Today’s Gran National du Trot Paris-Turf (Gr. III, 12th leg, purse €90,000, 3000 meters distance handicap, 18 starters, Quinte+ race of the day) went to 1.13.8kr timed and 6.6/1 Barrio Josselyn (6m Scipion du Goutier-Pika Josselyn) with Jean Michel Bazire the harness racing trainer/driver. Mme.

Ottavia Raffi-Urano owns the winner, that defeated 6.1/1 Vulcania de Godrel (8f Memphis du Rib-Julietta) and driver Franck Nivard.

Third was 12.6/1 Tiger Danover (10g Ipsos de Pitz-Nelly du Bouguet) driven by Matthieu Abrivard.

The second and third finishers were handicapped 25 meters at the start.

The fastest winner of GNT Nantes is legendary Rapide Lebel at 1.12.9kr in 2010.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

