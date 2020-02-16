Barron the driver to follow today

by Jonny Turner

A classy book of drives gives Southland junior driver Ellie Barron the chance to raise plenty of money for ovarian cancer research at Winton today.

The ambassador for Harness Racing New Zealand’s team teal campaign will wear its teal silks in nine of ten races at Central Southland Raceway.

Each of Barron’s wins at the meeting will see $400 donated to ovarian cancer research.

The depth of talent the reinswoman has among her book of drives means she has a realistic chance of contributing a 4-figure donation, today.

Barron rates the Alister Black trained Lawrence the horse most likely to help her donation drive.

“I would say he is probably my best chance of the day, Lawrence.”

Lawrence gets in to race 9 well given his rating, but starts from barrier 8 because of it.

“It is hard from the draw, but over 2400m he will have plenty of time to work in to it,” Barron said.

“Though I haven’t spoken to Alister about how he wants the horse driven, but I am sure he wouldn’t want him to be unlucky.”

Barron drives Chuckles in race 8 for trainers Kirstin Barclay and Paul Ellis.

The 5yr-old looks on the brink of a win leading in to the standing start event after producing two excellent second placings.

“He should be another great drive, I was pretty happy to get the text from Kirstin during to the week to ask me to drive him,” Barron said.

“We won’t rush him early, he can just get away and find a spot somewhere and he should be able to run home pretty well.”

Barron drives Raksjameson for her father, Clark, in race 2, today.

The 3yr-old faces a big task from barrier 7 in a maiden mile (1609m) field packed full of talent.

Though judging by his consistent recent form, Raksjameson will not look out of place in the hot line up.

“He is a very nice horse, but he is so green, so we are not sure if the mile (1609m) will suit him,” Barron said.

“He won’t be able to blast out early, it takes him a while to find his rhythm.”

“But, if gets a drag in to it, he is a top four chance.

Barron combines again with her father when Omaggio starts in race 5.

She expects the 3yr-old to race more kindly than in her debut third at Wyndham, after changes have been made to her gear ahead of her fillies and mares mile (1609m) event.

“She has got all the gears, I couldn’t steer her to save myself last time, so we have changed her gear a wee bit.”

“It took me until the 50m to get her out and when she finally got out she sprinted up good.”

“She is pretty quick, but again, she is very green.”

Barron starts her day with the well mannered Brandy And Dry in race 1, which is not any ordinary maiden trot.

The 3yr-old will need to be on her game when clashing with a highly talented line up.

“He seems to be pretty consistent, which is good because there is obviously a lot of horse power in the field.”

“But, its whether or not the others do everything right.”

“My horse has good manners, so he should be a good top four chance.”

Lilac Becky produced the best run of her current campaign when third at Gore last weekend.

If the breaks go her way, Barron can see the filly figuring in the finish.

“Lilac Becky is definitely a chance.”

“She felt like the winner at Gore, but nothing made ground from the back.”

“She was one of the only horses that I saw make ground from further back.”

“I can’t use her early, so she will need a drag in to it, so the favourites in that race will probably have a wee bit of an edge.”

Barron also drives Tommys Reactor in race 4, Better Galleon in race 6, and Nottingham K Two in race 7.

