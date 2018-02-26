Barron gets an Ashburton double

Southland harness racing trainer Clark Barron scored a double at Ashburton today (Sunday) when Raksbet and Somejoy both won.

Barron, who has a handful of nice three year old fillies in his stable, rates Raksbet as the pick of them and that judgement was vindicated today when she came from a second line draw to get up by a neck to win the The Nevele R Three Year Old Fillies Series Conditional Heat.

Owned by her breeder Brendon Fahy, it was the filly's second win in five race day appearances.

"Brendon and I have spoken a few times about one day the penny will drop for her after missing a full season of racing. It's taken a long time to get her fitness up because she's a gross doing filly. She was aided by a perfect run today and she made the most of it," said Barron.

The Bettor's Delight filly missed her entire two year old season because of injury.

"She had an operation to get a bone chip off her hock. It was a paddock accident at Brendon's. She was out for four months."

Barron says the Bettor's Delight filly's main target for the season is the Group Two $45,000 Nevele R/ Macca Lodge Southland Oaks Final on Diamonds Day at the end of April.

She is now also eligible for the Nevele R Fillies Series Final. Her half-sister Raksdeal finished fourth in the Nevele R Series Fillies Final in 2014 and ran second behind Royal Counsel in the Southland Oaks Final so there's some unfinished business for Fahy and Barron.

The result also elevates Raksbet into the top twenty five for the end of season Harness Jewels.

Somejoy was also very impressive in winning the Studholme Bloodstock Fillies and Mares Mobile Pace.

From the inside of the second row driver Blair Orange settled the Somebeachsomewhere mare seventh on the outside. With just over 800 metres to run, he sent her forward and she quickly when to the lead. Orange waited until inside the last 200 metres to pull the ear plugs and Somejoy, despite running out into the middle of the track, won easily by two and a half lengths.

"She was pretty dominant wasn't she? She just suits that grade to be fair. She's qualified for the Southern Belle so we'll head down those lines."

Somejoy is owned by the Miracle Lodge Syndicate which consists of Clark and Eric Parr. The win puts Somejoy in the top three for the end of season Four Year Old Diamonds.

"Eric and Wendy (Parr) were both on-course today."

Winning races at Ashburton isn't new to Barron but this is the first time he's trained two on the course on one day. Prior to today's wins he was successful with Motu Mister Quest in 1998, Kyak in 1992 and Rakalooka in 1990.

On the breeding front Rakalooka was by Clever Innocence out of Sentimental Belle. Sentimental Belle is the third dam of Raksbet.

Raksplace, the dam of Raksbet, has been a great broodmare for Fahy. All of her foals of racing age have been winners. Raksdeal won five races and $121,096, Rakarolla won four races in New Zealand and another five in Australia while Raksmach won once here before heading to Australia where he's won another ten races.

Jumpforjoy, the dam of Somejoy, ran third to Carabella in the 2011 Group One Three Year Old Diamond at Ashburton on Harness Jewels Day.

Somejoy was her first foal while her second, a filly by Art Major, was sold to Malcolm and Sarndra Little at the 2017 Sale of the Stars for $27,000. She has a Mach Three colt at foot.