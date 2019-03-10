Barry Langley's sudden death

LEBANON, OH - Miami Valley Raceway and its horsemen and women will pay tribute to their dear friend and fellow harness racing horseman Barry Langley during the Sunday (March 10) afternoon matinee. Langley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Lebanon, Ohio, on Wednesday at the age of just 33.

The $25,000 Open Trot (approximate 6th race post time 3:30 p.m.) has been renamed the Barry Langley Memorial. Following the race the winner will be surrounded in a makeshift winner's circle on the backstretch by Barry's multitude of friends and fellow horsemen to remember their friend. The likeable 6'5" Langley was known to all as either "Gentle Giant" or "Big Chief," due to his native American Indian heritage. He had no enemies, just friends-and lots of them.

The apple of Barry's eye was definitely his four-year-old daughter Lucy Jean who he loved with all his heart and soul.

The local horsemen at Miami Valley have already established the Lucy Jean Langley Trust Fund and contributions are pouring in with loving tributes from owners, drivers, trainers and caretakers who Barry befriended in his horse-related travels throughout North American over the past 15 years.

Rest In Peace, Big Chief!

Gregg keidel



