Day At The Track

Barry Langley's sudden death

05:42 PM 10 Mar 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Barry Langley
Barry Langley

LEBANON, OH - Miami Valley Raceway and its horsemen and women will pay tribute to their dear friend and fellow harness racing horseman Barry Langley during the Sunday (March 10) afternoon matinee. Langley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Lebanon, Ohio, on Wednesday at the age of just 33.

The $25,000 Open Trot (approximate 6th race post time 3:30 p.m.) has been renamed the Barry Langley Memorial. Following the race the winner will be surrounded in a makeshift winner's circle on the backstretch by Barry's multitude of friends and fellow horsemen to remember their friend. The likeable 6'5" Langley was known to all as either "Gentle Giant" or "Big Chief," due to his native American Indian heritage. He had no enemies, just friends-and lots of them.

The apple of Barry's eye was definitely his four-year-old daughter Lucy Jean who he loved with all his heart and soul.

The local horsemen at Miami Valley have already established the Lucy Jean Langley Trust Fund and contributions are pouring in with loving tributes from owners, drivers, trainers and caretakers who Barry befriended in his horse-related travels throughout North American over the past 15 years.

Rest In Peace, Big Chief!

Gregg keidel

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Beckhams Z Tam dominant
10-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Barry Langley's sudden death
10-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Title Town scores a knockout
10-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Carolina Beach emerges victorious
10-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Dayton Raceway seeks Racing Director
10-Mar-2019 11:03 AM NZDT
Nocturnal Bluechip returns for shot at Levy
10-Mar-2019 05:03 AM NZDT
Sutton derails Trolley in $25,000 feature
09-Mar-2019 21:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News