Bartlett wins 2 New York Sire Stakes

Monticello, NY - The New York Sire Stakes concluded their 4th harness racing leg at Monticello Raceway on Monday July 1.

Sandy's Bolt (PP6) scored a wire to wire win in his division of Sire Stakes, the son of Bolt the Duer - White Sand cut fractions of 28.1,59, 1:27.3 to score in a 6-length victory in 1:56.2 and in the process earned a new life time mark. It was the second Sire Stake win in a row for Sandy's Bolt and trainer Jose Godinez and driver Jason Bartlett, the 1/5 favorite paid a paltry $2.70-win pari mutuel. Linus was second, followed by Ideal Artillery.

Starting from the rail, Always On The Hunt went down the road to lead at every stanza to score a scant nose win over Level Up in 1:56:1 - LQ 27.2 for the co fastest mile of the afternoon. Always on the Hunt and Level Up duked it out in the lane with 10 length separation on the rest of the pack, the Ray Schnittker trainee was driven to the win by Mark MacDonald earned his first career win. The son of American Ideal - Beachesofcheyenne now has $22,912 in earnings.

Jason Bartlett picked up his second win of the afternoon via Save Me A Dance in the 3rd division of $26,5000 Sire Stakes. The son of Heston Blue Chip - Dance Hall Girl followed the winning formula all afternoon, and lead from start to finish a length ahead of Slash Brother in 1:56.1. Save Me A Dance also earned his first lifetime win for trainer Andrew Harris and owner Robert Key of Leechburg, PA.

In the final dash, deviating from the norm of the day to cut the mile, Matt Kakeley was content to sit the pocket with Groovy Joe while I Rolled the Dice tripped the tele timer at every station except the finish line. Groovy Joe was the first to pull past the half to start the outer flow and tracked the pacesetter to skip away by 2 lengths to win in 1:56.4. Groovy Joe went off the heavy 3/5 favorite and paid $3.00 for the win. It was the second consecutive Sire Stake win for the son of Roll With Joe - Chotak Milk.

In Excelsior A competition the winners were, Surreal Sergeant (Jim Taggart Jr.) 2:00 -$7.70, Fear The Past (Scott Zeron) 2:01.2 $3.40 and Chief Of Staff (Jordan Stratton) 2:01.1 - $31.20. The lone Excelsior B dash was won by Latin King (Tyler Buter) 1:59.1 - $9.90