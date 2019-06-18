Bartlett wins 8000th career race

YONKERS, NY, Monday, June 17, 2019-Jason Bartlett, perennially Yonkers Raceway's leading harness racing driver, used his home away from home for his latest milestone.

Bartlett racked up career win No. 8,000 Monday night (June 17th), easily knocking off the four victories needed to reach the plateau.

He won the $15,000 pacing opener with favored Lounatic ($4.40) in a life-best 1:55, then the $18,000, third-race pace with odds-on Topville Angelina ($2.30) in 1:54.1. That matched the ma'am's life-best effort.

Bartlett was making short work of the $15,000, seventh-race pace as odds-on Passa-Grille Beach ($3.30) widened to 8¾ lengths in a life-best 1:53.1.

He had to wait all of two races before turning over the odometer, getting No. 8,000 in the $25,000, ninth-race pace with Charm's Lil Sis ($9.30) in another life-best effort, this one in 1:54.1. The milestone miss is a homebred 4-year-old daughter of Mach Three owned and Millar Farms and trained by Scott Blackler.



Charm’s Lil Sis and Jason Bartlett --Katy Gazzini photo

The same owner/driver/trainer troika combined to win last month's Lismore here with the 3-year-old pacing filly Bestseller Hanover.

"It's nice to do it here (Yonkers), with my family able to join me," Bartlett said. "I want to race here as often as I can, especially Fridays and Saturdays, since the money is so good."

Bartlett isn't an every-night local fixture, as he makes the rounds for New York Sire Stakes and some open-stakes engagements.

"I went to Northfield a couple of Saturdays ago (for the Battle of Lake Erie)," he said. "I had the chance to drive Jimmy Freight. He's a special horse and I enjoyed it, but I prefer Yonkers as often as possible.

"When I first came down here for good, I had maybe 2,000 wins, so to win as many as I have driving against the best there is, I appreciate that.

The 38-year-old Bartlett, a native of Augusta, ME, is trying for a ninth local driving title.

"Just thanking all the owners and trainers that have supported me and keep going."

Yonkers' Monday Pick 5 wager, which began with a carryover in excess of $4,100 and a $15,000 guaranteed pool, enticed $35,108 of new coin.

A combination in the gimmick of 5/3/2/6/2 returned $1,966.75 for every correct half-dollar ticket.

Tuesday's (June 18th) Pick 5 offers with a $10,000 guaranteed pool (50-cent base wager, races 7 through 11).