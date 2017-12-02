Day At The Track

Bartley becomes part of Inter Dominion history

02:30 PM 02 Dec 2017 NZDT
Rebecca Bartley, harness racing
Rebecca Bartley to become just the second woman to drive in a Perth Inter Dominion final
Gloucester Park Photo

Victorian harness racing reinswoman Rebecca Bartley entered the record books when she won the eighth heat of the Inter Dominion at Gloucester Park last night with the Stephen O’Donoghue trained San Carlo.

It was Bartley’s 298 career win and she joins Western Australian Kellie Kersley as the only women to drive an Inter Dominion heat winner in a Perth Inter Dominion. It will be Bartley's first drive in an Inter Dominion final.

Next Friday night she will join Kersley as the only women to drive in a Perth Inter Dominion Final.

Kersley won a heat of the 1996 Perth Inter Dominion with the Neil Lloyd trained Norms Daughter which finished fifth for Kersley in the final behind Young Mister Charles.

San Carlo, who didn’t commence racing until a 5yo, took his record to 21 wins in 27 starts and Bartley has been at the reins for every one of those wins.

San Carlo goes into next week’s final as the most inexperienced horse in the race.

Alan Parker

