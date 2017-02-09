Bathurst Gold Crown honouree

Legendary harness racing caller Kevin Thompson (‘KT’) has been announced as the 2017 Gold Crown Honouree.

Thompson will be formally inducted into the ranks of Gold Crown Honourees at a special mayoral dinner on Tuesday March 21, the mid-way point of the 31st Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival.

“Kevin Thompson was the voice of harness racing for more than 30 years and so we were delighted when he accepted our invitation to become our Honouree for 2017,” Wayne Barker, President of the Bathurst Harness Racing Club, said when announcing Thompson’s selection.

“His record alone in calling the industry’s signature race, the Miracle Mile, on 29 consecutive occasions is achievement enough but there is much more to KT than just being a legendary race caller.

“He broadcast all three race codes and estimates he called over 70,000 races. An absolutely remarkable achievement.

“What also many people won’t know is that KT won a heat on the opening night of the very first Gold Crown Carnival on a horse he also trained by the name of Top Aztec.

“And, according to KT, he was a little bit unlucky not to fill a place behind Rocket Jason in the Grand Final of Gold Crown No. 1.”

Thompson was both delighted and humbled by his selection as the 2017 Honouree.

“As I look over the list of Honourees I feel quite humbled to be included by the Club,” Thompson said.

“Steve and Tony Turnbull, Kevin Newman, Jack Honan, Noel Simpson, Chris Alford, Don Clough, Brian Hancock, Johnny Tapp and Harry Pearce, are just some of the industry legends who have been Honourees so, yes, I am very proud.”

In reflecting on his career, Thompson remembered that famous night when Cocky Raider and Lucky Creed went head to head in the Australia Day Cup in 1970.

“That’s the night I was hooked. I wanted to go to Harold Park every week after that.”

Thompson then started calling races for 2KY in 1976 and was appointed Course Broadcaster at Harold Park in 1980.

He then called the last 29 Miracle Miles at Harold Park right up to the Divisive’s win in 2008.

When asked to nominate a favourite Miracle Mile, Thompson said Popular Alm’s victory over Gamalite was probably his best and most memorable of them all.

“Two champions just basically went head to head virtually the whole of the race and Popular Arm grabbed Gamalite on the line. The atmosphere at Harold Park that night was absolutely unbelievable.”

When asked to nominate exceptional trainers and drivers Thompson was keen not signal out any group in particular.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see most of the industry all-time greats, it would be unfair to nominate anyone in particular.

‘Vin Knight and Popular Alm, Natalie Rasmussen and her partnership with Blacks a Fake, Brian Hancock with Our Sir Vancelot – I have been fortunate to see and call so many of these wonderful horses and drivers.

‘It really has been a pleasure’ Thompson concluded. ’

The upcoming honouree dinner on March 21 will be a night for the racing enthusiasts of all codes and sports enthusiasts as Kevin Thompson joins the esteemed ranks of the Bathurst Gold Crown Honourees.

Reprinted with permission of The Western Advocate