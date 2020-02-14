Day At The Track

Bathurst Gold Crown sale catalogues available

07:51 PM 14 Feb 2020 NZDT
Graeme Board
Graeme Board & Co principal and auctioneer Graeme Board

The catalogue for the 2020 Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale – the harness racing sale that has produced the Inter Dominion and Hunter Cup runner-up Our Uncle Sam and numerous classic winners in recent years – is now available online and in hard copy.

In total, 91 yearlings have been catalogued for the sale to be conducted by Graeme Board and Company at Bathurst Harness Racing Club on Sunday, March 22 at 11am.

Progeny of 36 sires such as leading lights Bettor’s Delight, Art Major, Mach Three, American Ideal, Rock N Roll Heaven, Roll With Joe, Sportswriter and Sweet Lou are included as well as progeny of first season sires of the calibre of Always B Miki, Betting Line and Bling It On.

All yearlings catalogued are eligible for entry into the Bathurst Sale Graduate race with heat and finals for colts and fillies in April 2021.

They are also eligible for the NSW Breeders Challenge, NSW Breeders Blue, Bathurst Gold Crown, Breeders Crown, Vicbred, Vicbred Platinum, QBred and SA Southern Cross.

To request a catalogue, email gboard@bobbery.com.au or call or text Graeme Board on 0408 636 273.

The online catalogue can be viewed at www.graemeboard.com

Peter Wharton

For Graeme Board & Company

 

 

