Bathurst trainers in mix for $100,000 G1 final

Bernie Hewitt's College Chapel could be one of the main contenders in the Regional Championships

It's a sad fact that the inaugural Million Dollar Pace won't be taking place in 2020 due to the coronavirus but the Regional Championships, to be held in its place, is going to be quite the spectacle for harness racing fans.

Harness Racing NSW recently released their top five selections for the upcoming $100,000 Regional Championships at Bathurst Paceway, based on iForm ratings.

The Bathurst-trained quintet of Animal, College Chapel, Life Lavros, Make Mine Memphis and Shoobee Doo are the best-rated chances for the event.

They each boast strong claims at the race - targeted at horses with a national rating between 60 and 70 - should they front up.

Group 2 Southern Cross Series champion Animal has been a consistent performer for his trainer Amanda Turnbull and the only two times he's missed a placing in the past two seasons has been due to breaking stride.

If Bernie Hewitt's Gold Crown winner College Chapel can rediscover his two-year-old form then he'll be one to watch.

College Chapel has undergone battles with asthma since his Gold Crown victory and it kept him away from the race track for 10 months.

Hewitt has confidence College Chapel is back on track, past the peak of his breathing issues, and poised to be a strong chance for the $100,000 event.

The Georges Plains trainer has the Gold Crown champion well rated for the race

"I've been waiting for this race to come along," he said.