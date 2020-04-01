Bathurst to host all harness racing meetings

It's rare to see a sporting club increase its activity during the coronavirus pandemic but there is one Bathurst facility ready to do just that. The Bathurst Harness Racing Club will play host to all meetings in the western zone of NSW due to an initiative from the governing body to contain the spread of the virus.

Starting April 1, all harness racing in the state will be conducted at just six venues - Menangle and Penrith (metropolitan), Wagga (southern), Bathurst (western), Newcastle and Tamworth (northern) - with participants only permitted to race in the region in which they are located.

The changes will be carried through until at least the end of this racing season on August 31.

Bathurst Harness Racing CEO Danny Dwyer threw his full support behind the decision and said the move hearkens back to similar measures introduced during the 2007 equine influenza spread in Australia.

"I think it's the way to go. When equine influenza was happening racing was split into zones and ... you ended up racing with closed pools of horses," he said.

"It makes sense to keep horses based in one area. If there was a positive test in, say, Sydney then those other areas areas are still able to go ahead without shutting down the whole state.