Battle Chimes books Golden Guitar final spot

The Cameron Davies trained Battle Chimes will commence from the one barrier in the running of the $50,000 Group 2 Multiquip Golden Guitar final on Thursday evening at the Tamworth Paceway.
In taking out the fourth heat of the series last Sunday at Tamworth, the Sawyers Gully trained pacer was under the hands of Sydney reinsman Josh Gallagher.
"The horse has got plenty of ability and hopefully he can go all the way in the final," Gallagher said after the victory.
After enduring a four-wide run around the final bend with Battle Chimes, Gallagher pressed forward with the Tell All gelding after race leader Court On The Edge, from the Kerry McDowell stables at Mulgoa, broke stride.
"We got a bit of luck coming around the final bend - it was a bit unfortunate for the McDowell stables," Gallagher said.
Battle Chimes is raced by Maitland owners Vicki Kirkwood and her daughter Jess.
"Hopefully we can get a good draw and be up there at the finish," Gallagher said.
In his heat, Battle Chimes commenced from the three barrier and after the four-wide run around the field, went on for an 8.6 metre win over Majordoit (Tim Gillespie) and Court On The Edge (Madi Young) 3.7 metres away in third and a mile rate of 1.58.5.
Battle Chimes recently contested the Maitland Inter City Pace, finishing third to Benalong Valley (Cameron Hart).
The Hunter Valley also featured in the final heat, with the Maitland brother and sister combination of Brad Elder driving Ashark to a win in the Multiquip Poultry Golden Guitar Heat 5 for his sister Melanie who trains the Four Starzzz Shark gelding.
"When the fields came out for the heat, we drew seven and we thought we couldn't have drawn any worse but it turned out a blessing," Brad Elder said after the win.
"He trialled pretty good last week, so we thought we were some sort of hope in the heats.
"He is a pretty good horse and just getting to where he needs to be now. and will be a good horse in the final."
Sydney pacer Letterkenny Boy (Jarrod Alchin) led the field while Ashark was locked three back on the inside running line until 400 metres from home.
Elder took a chance on the final turn when a split in running evolved to go on for a 2.3 metre win over, He Bettor Step Aside (Blake Fitzpatrick) and Gotta Moment 1.4 metres away third.
Ashark held a mile rate of 1.58.0 for the entire 1980 metre journey.
Brad Elder, along with his father Darren, won the 2019 Tamworth Harness Racing Club Golden Guitar Consolation with Dawn Magic, with Brad Elder now looking for the top prize.
"I won the consolation last year and it's good to be in the big one this time," Elder said.
Ashark has drawn barrier seven in the Multiquip Golden Guitar Final.
Thursday's nine-race card begins with the first race from 5.33pm. The Golden Guitar final will be the sixth race of the evening and will begin at 8.06pm.