Battle Royale in Ohio Sires Stakes last leg

01:24 PM 23 Aug 2020 NZST
Elver Hanover, harness racoing
Elver Hanover
JJ Zamaiko Photography
A battle royale between Stanford Court and Elver Hanover erupted in the $60,000 fourth leg of the Ohio Sires Stakes for harness racing 3-year-old pacing colts on Saturday night, Aug. 22 at Northfield Park.

In a dramatic photo finish, it was determined that Elver Hanover (Chris Page), the 5-2 choice, bested 1-5 favorite Stanford Court (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by a whisker at the wire in a seasonal mark of 1:49.4.

Trained by Ronnie Burke for Burke Racing, B. Jablonsky, J. Milillo and J&T Silva-Purnel&Libby, Elver Hanover had also captured OSS Leg Two in 1:51. The gelded son of Yankee Cruiser now has $455,200 in his career coffers from 11 wins in 15 starts. He recorded a top mark of 1:48.3 last season as a 2-year-old at Lexington's Red Mile.

Can B Perfect was third at 13-1 for driver Tyler Smith, with 30-1 Worthabuck (Ryan Stahl) fourth and 70-1 Rock Smart (Greg Grismore) fifth.

Elver Hanover

The top nine point earners from each of the 2- and 3-year-old divisions are now eligible to compete in the $300,000 Championships on Super Night, Saturday, Sept. 5 at Scioto Downs.

