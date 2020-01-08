Baucke gets a Cromwell double

Woodlands trainer Steve Baucke took two horses to the Cromwell races yesterday and took away two wins.

In ten seasons of training, two winners on the same day is a first for him.

The double started when A Rocknroll Dance four year old Swell Time cleared maiden ranks in the Fillies and Mares Mobile.

From a second row draw driver Matty Williamson settled the mare back on the outside with most of the capacity field in front of her. Halfway down the back straight he got a tow into the race from Ballroom Babe. Straightening for the run home Swell Time was up challenging for the front and held out Bring Back Leah by a length and a quarter.

“She’s still quite green. Normally when you pull the plugs they go. But she tends to wait on them,” Baucke said.

He could have raced Swell Time as a young horse but she split a pastern as a two year old.

“We put her aside and got the all clear last year but she got a couple of viruses and I just couldn’t get her right. We’ve just had to sit and wait for her.”

Swell Time qualified at Gore in October and has looked unlucky in a number of her starts this season.



Swell Time winning at Cromwell

Yesterday’s start was only her fifth and Baucke was relatively confident after she ran home nicely for sixth at her last start at Winton.

“It’s quite good getting a few starts in maiden races because once you win one you run against horses that have been around for a while with a bit more ring craft.”

Swell Time is out of the Christian Cullen mare Citylight. Steve and his wife Carol won five races with her. Swell Time is the mare’s second foal – her first, Royal Gamble has won nine races in Australia and paced a mile in 1-52.4.

The couple sold a two year old Bettor’s Delight filly out of Citylight to Greg Payne at last year’s sales and have other exciting prospects to try in the future.

“She’s got a real smart looking Rocknroll Heaven colt on her and she’s in foal to Sweet Lou .”

Later in the Programme the win by I’mallaboutthebase was in total contrast. She was taken straight to the front by driver Sam Ottley where she stayed, beating favourite Lawrence by a length and a half.

“Sam jumped on board for us and said she got away real good. She went straight to the front and the race was won at the start.”

Yesterdays’ win was the second in the Cromwell Cup for Ottley. She won driving Glenferrie Classic in 2017.

It was I’mallaboutthebase’s fifth win and her first this season.

For each of her five career wins she had a different driver; Craig Ferguson, Blair Orange, Matty Williamson, Tim Williams and Sam Ottley.

I’mallabouthebase is by Shadow Play out of Soleil D’Or and is a part of the famed Black Watch dynasty.

Baucke says the main aim now is to take I’mallaboutthebase to Addington at the end of the month for the Group Two $50,000 Garrrards Premier Mares Championship.

“There’s also a few Country Cup feature races down here for her.”

Baucke has four horses in work, at the same time milking 460 cows.

The other two in the stable are a Sweet Lou two year old filly and A Rocknroll Dance three year old filly out of Bettor’s Delight mare Mind Freak. Mind Freak is a full-sister to Delight My Soul. Delight My Soul, which is a half-sister to I’mallaboutthebase won seven races for the Bauckes so he knows the family well.

The A Rocknroll Dance filly was bought from the Gavelhouse Auction site.