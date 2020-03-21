Baynes team ready to fire

by Jonny Turner

Winton trainer Des Baynes will step out a small team packed with winning chances on his home track at today’s Wairio mile day.

Baynes has produced brilliantly consistent results this season with a win and ten placings from just 21 starts.

Naturally, Baynes would have liked to have converted more of his run of placings in to wins.

“I joked with some of the boys that I might have to start training a Kidz Kartz pony so that I can get a win,” the trainer said.

“But, I am not too worried about it, so long as the horses all go good honest races I will be happy.”

The trainer’s highly talented two pronged attack on race 8 with smart pacers Slate and See Ya Write looks best chances of upping his winning strike rate today.

Baynes has Slate just ahead of his stablemate as his leading chance in the race.

“Slate is a 5yr-old and a little bit older and tougher, so I would lean towards him.”

“See Ya Write is a nice little horse and he has been going some good races.”

“I am just not sure where he might end up from his draw.

See Ya Write starts from barrier 5, with Slate inside him in barrier 4.

Slainte and See Ya Write are two of several smart types that will do battle in race 8.

Pocket Watch steps up in class after dealing to inferior opposition in his last start at Forbury Park.

The 3yr-old and Stringray Tara, who has produced consistent form in strong fields recently, will both give away a draw advantage to the Baynes pair when they start on the outside of the front line.

Baynes had thrown his maiden mare, Might Be Me, in the deep end in one of today’s features.

The runner-up in her last three starts will take on seasoned, race winning mares in a Southern Belle Speed Series heat.

“This is the last heat of this series, so I was keen to get her in to get some points,” Baynes said.

“This is probably the weakest heat and without wanting to disrespect the opposition, she should be up to them.”

Amore Lancôme looks the toughest horse for Might Be Me to beat.

The 4yr-old was third in a stronger mares event behind Cheezel and Yankee Party, at Winton two starts ago.

Baynes will also step out Dress Code for her debut in race 6.

The 3yr-old comes in to her mile (1609m) assignment after finishing in the first two in her last five trials and workouts.

“She is a nice filly – she is Slate’s half brother – she has gone well at the workouts and trials,” Baynes said.

“It’s her first start, so you don’t know what might happen, but she should go a good race.”

A patchy form line and a tricky draw make Saint Tropez in race 10 the roughie among the Baynes team.

The 3yr-old will start from barrier one on the second row of the mobile in a capacity field.

“He didn’t go too bad in his last start at Wyndham,” Baynes said.

“From where he is drawn it will depend how many times the lead changes in front of him.”

Today’s Winton meetings is the first in Southland to be run under new rules excluding spectators and owners in response to the covid19 pandemic.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ