Bazsiville wins 2yo Classic

A superb harness racing program and superb fall weather made the Saturday Kincsem Park environment special, Three classic races took place, each with purses at 1.5Huf million or better.

Two- year olds took the stage first in the Ketevesek Nagydija (purse 2,000,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and the impressive 1.20.8kr timed victory went to 1.2/1 Bazsiville (2g Calypso Capar -Izaville-Endless Sands) for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas. Stablemate Brilians BD (2f Brillantissime -Ici Love-Love You) was second teamed with Andrea Nagyvary. Third was Brom Lady (2f Maximus Lindy -Titan Lady-Ata Star L) for Balazs Juhasz.

The winner is sired by Calypso Capar, a stakes winning son of Supergill , that has shown well with his progeny in Hungary.

Open trotters engaged in the Ropke DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) with the 1.17.1kr score to 1.2/1 Uran Lady (6f Maximus Lindy -Vas Lady-Endless Sands) handled by her trainer Veljko Mazsity. Ubu Kiraly (6m Vioxx SR -Helikan-Awesome Goal) was second for Lajos Marton with the third check earned by Henrik Ibsen AT (7m Worship -Her Own Child-Impossant Sund) and reinsman Csaba Lakatos.



The classic continued with the Oszi Kanca DIJ (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap). The 3/2 favorite Adriana Asti (3f Frullino Jet -Cameron Diaz-Baltic Speed) earned the victory for Veljko Mazsity aboard. She defeated the 40 meter handicapped Zona (4f Offenbach Bigi -Kuma-Valley Guardian) with Emil Csordas up and the third finishing Ann Bella M (3f Cigar Dan -Malhana Serey-Malhana Sascha) reined by Branislav Mukity.



Aged trotters battled in the featured Koztarcasagi DIJ (purse 2,000,000Huf, 2400 meters autostart) with the 1.17.8kr victory earned by 6.9/1 Zseneroz (4f SJs Photo -Hitelezo-Witsends Speedy) reined by Mitja Slavic to his fourth win in five 2019 starts in HU. The even-money favorite Zeal di Girifalco (4m Igor Font - Inviata d’Italia-Varenne) was second for Veljko Mazsity, his second straight loss after a solid winning streak. 36.2/1 Rocky HR (7m Roc de Montfort -Times-SJs Photo) took third reined by Andrea Fazekas.