Bazsiville wins 2yo Classic

A superb harness racing program and superb fall weather made the Saturday Kincsem Park environment special, Three classic races took place, each with purses at 1.5Huf million or better.
Two- year olds took the stage first in the Ketevesek Nagydija (purse 2,000,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and the impressive 1.20.8kr timed victory went to 1.2/1 Bazsiville (2g Calypso Capar-Izaville-Endless Sands) for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas. Stablemate Brilians BD (2f Brillantissime-Ici Love-Love You) was second teamed with Andrea Nagyvary. Third was Brom Lady (2f Maximus Lindy-Titan Lady-Ata Star L) for Balazs Juhasz.
The winner is sired by Calypso Capar, a stakes winning son of Supergill, that has shown well with his progeny in Hungary.
Open trotters engaged in the Ropke DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) with the 1.17.1kr score to 1.2/1 Uran Lady (6f Maximus Lindy-Vas Lady-Endless Sands) handled by her trainer Veljko Mazsity. Ubu Kiraly (6m Vioxx SR-Helikan-Awesome Goal) was second for Lajos Marton with the third check earned by Henrik Ibsen AT (7m Worship-Her Own Child-Impossant Sund) and reinsman Csaba Lakatos.
Uran Lady
The classic continued with the Oszi Kanca DIJ (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap). The 3/2 favorite Adriana Asti (3f Frullino Jet-Cameron Diaz-Baltic Speed) earned the victory for Veljko Mazsity aboard. She defeated the 40 meter handicapped Zona (4f Offenbach Bigi-Kuma-Valley Guardian) with Emil Csordas up and the third finishing Ann Bella M (3f Cigar Dan-Malhana Serey-Malhana Sascha) reined by Branislav Mukity.
Adriana Asti
Aged trotters battled in the featured Koztarcasagi DIJ (purse 2,000,000Huf, 2400 meters autostart) with the 1.17.8kr victory earned by 6.9/1 Zseneroz (4f SJs Photo-Hitelezo-Witsends Speedy) reined by Mitja Slavic to his fourth win in five 2019 starts in HU. The even-money favorite Zeal di Girifalco (4m Igor Font- Inviata d’Italia-Varenne) was second for Veljko Mazsity, his second straight loss after a solid winning streak. 36.2/1 Rocky HR (7m Roc de Montfort-Times-SJs Photo) took third reined by Andrea Fazekas.
Thomas H. Hicks