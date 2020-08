Harnessracing.com has reported that Bea Farber, whose 1,801 wins is the most ever by a female driver, has died at the age of 79.

A member of the harness racing Hall of Fames in Michigan, Illinois and Florida, Ms. Farber's exploits were so extraordinary that in 1980 in conjunction with the U.S. Trotting Association, a short film was made about her titled Queen Bea.

A full obituary and more details will be announced later.