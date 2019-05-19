Beachy Dream wins in gutsy fashion

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Beachy Dream ($12.80) put in a gutsy effort and notched the harness racing victory in Buffalo Raceway's $12,500 Class AA Open Handicap Pace on Saturday night (May 18)..

The tempo-setting Beachy Dream found plenty of challengers in the stretch but had just enough to hold off the serious late bids of Rose Run Ranger and Heaven Rocks who finished second and third respectively.

Putting up splits of :27.3, :56.3 and 1:26.1, Beachy Dream braced himself for the expected charge to the finish line and the closers didn't disappoint.

Rose Run Ranger ( Ray Fisher Jr .) took dead aim on Beachy Dream on the outside while Heaven Rocks (Drew Monti) mounted his bid through the passing lane. But those attempts were thwarted as driver Cummings kept Beachy Dream on task and posted the narrow win in 1:55.0.

Owned by Mike Torcello and trained by Gerry Sarama , it was the fifth win in 14 outings for the 8-year-old gelded Beachy Dream ( If I Can Dream -Beachy Girl). The victory improved his 2019 earnings to $38,295 and $218,435 in his career.

In the $11,500 Class AA Open Handicap Pace, Upfront Countryboy ( Fisher Jr. ) went from last to first and turned back Charmbo Orbit ( David McNeight III ) by a half length in 1:54.4.

After watching Charmbo Orbit set the splits of :28.4, :58.1 and 1:26.4, Upfront Countryboy ($11.80) sat last but began to gobble up ground just past the half.

Reaching the lead, it appeared Upfront Countryboy was about to drop anchor at the top of the stretch but Fisher Jr. re-rallied the 10-year gelding and took the win. Charmbo Orbit held on for second with Andy's Ideal (Mike Caprio) finishing in third.

Trained by James Clouser Jr . and owned by William Emmons, it was the fourth win in 15 attempts for Upfront Countryboy (Dragon Again-Cambloid). The win sent his earnings to $37,845 this year and $477,265 lifetime.

A F F Bigdaddy (David McNeight III) collected the $4.90 decision in the $10,000 Class A pace with a two length nod over Focus Power in 1:55.2.

It was the fourth victory in 10 tries for A F F Bigdaddy who is owned by Rose Campbell and trained by Steve Kiblin. The triumph moved his seasonal winnings to $22,440 and $101,465 lifetime.

Shawn McDonough and Fisher Jr. had driving doubles while Clouser Jr. collected three training wins and McDonough two.

Racing will resume on Wednesday evening with a nine race program set for 5 p.m.

For more information including the latest news, race replays, results, upcoming promotions and simulcast schedule, go to www.buffaloraceway.com

by Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway