Friday’s harness racing card at Umaker included the Beau Gamin for four year olds (total purse 19,673€, 2140 meters autostart, six starters) with 1.13kr timed victory to even-money co-favorite Hail Mary (4m Googoo Gaagaa-Dreams US-Victory Dream) reined by Per Lennartsson for trainer Robert Bergh and Stall Mary AB.
This was the winners’ sixth straight victory and he is now seven for eight for the career.
Even-money Aramis Bar (4m Napoleon Bar-Guendalina Bar) was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop and Forspro AB. 7.9/1 odds Golden Dream M (4m Buzzin Brian) was third.
Note, the winners’ pedigree below, the second dam having produced the legendary Moni Maker.
|
Hail Mary (SE) h, 2016 1.15,6v 1.13,4a kr 405,500 6 5-0-0
|
Production record of second dam
Nan's Catch (US) m, 1985
At 2, Winner of Breeders' Crown, third in Merrie Annabelle. At 3, Winner of Coaching Club Trotting Oaks, Hambletonian Oaks, Kentucky Futurity, World Trotting Derby.
|
1990
|
Awesome Goal (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
h, by
|
Armbro Goal (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1991 for 150,000 USD.
|
1991
|
Catch Fortuna (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Speedy Crown (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1992 for 150,000 USD.
|
1993
|
Moni Maker (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Speedy Crown (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
At 2, second in Oakville Stakes. At 3, Winner of Simcoe Stakes, Matron Stakes Filly Final, Harry M. Zweig Memorial, Hambletonian Oaks, second in Breeders' Crown. At 4, Winner of Fina Cup, Biri International, Trotting Classic Oaks Final, Nat Ray Trot, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, second in Gran Premio Della Lotteria, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Breeders' Crown. At 5, Winner of Nat Ray Trot, Gran Premio Costa Azzurra, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, Prix de Bourgogne, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Breeders' Crown, Copenhagen Cup, Elitloppet, second in Prix de France, Oslo Grand Prix, third in Criterium de Vitesse de la Côte d'Azur, Gran Premio Della Lotteria. At 6, Winner of American-National Open Trot, L.C.Peterson-Broddas Minneslöpning, Gran Premio Palio Dei Comuni, Trotting Classic Final, Prix de France, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Prix d'Amerique, second in Elitloppet, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, third in Prix de Belgique. At 7, Winner of Gran Premio Costa Azzurra, Criterium de Vitesse de la Côte d'Azur, Nat Ray Trot, second in Maple Leaf Trotting Classic, Breeders' Crown, Gran Premio Renzo Orlandi, third in Prix de France. Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1994 for 87,000 USD.
|
1995
|
Nan's Winner (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
h, by
|
American Winner (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1996 for 175,000 USD.
|
1996
|
Fortunefivehundred (US)
|
|
|
1.15,1a
|
USD 35,873
|
16
|
2-
|
5-
|
2
|
|
h, by
|
American Winner (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
At 3, second in Horseman Futurity, third in Review Stakes. Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1997 for 160,000 USD.
|
1997
|
Dreams (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Victory Dream (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
1997
|
Dreams U.S. (US)
|
100
|
0,81
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Victory Dream (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
1998
|
Catch a Train (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Donerail (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
2000
|
Trophy Catch (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
h, by
|
Pine Chip (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 2001 for 50,000 USD.
|
2001
|
Yankee's Catch (US)
|
|
|
|
kr 0
|
0
|
|
|
m, by
|
Muscles Yankee (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
2002
|
Catch Express (US)
|
|
|
|
|
|
m, by
|
Donerail (US)
|
-
|
Nan's Catch (US)
|
Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 2003 for 230,000 USD.
The card also included the Black d’Avril )purse 7,086€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) with victory to 6.8/1 Gogobet Sisu (4m Googoo Gaagaa-Souuthwind Eliza) clocked in 1.15.1kr and reined by Hannu Torvinen for Scuderia Achillea. This one now has posted two wins and two seconds in his last five appearances. 4.1/1 Merrimac SG (4m Bold Eagle-Mermaid As) was second.
Three year olds contested the Bold Eagle (purse 19,673€, 2140 meters autostart, six starters) with 2.9/1 Vasterbo Cobber (3m Un Amour d’Haufor) the 1.15.6kr timed winner for pilot J.H. Andersson. 5.7/1 Amperage Hanover (3m Andover Hall-All American Phoebe) was second for Ulf Ohlsson and third was 6.4/1 Excel Ruda (3m Formula One) for M.A. Djuse.
Other winners this day at Umaker included 8.6/1 Tayson Bi (8g Equinox Bi-Las Vegas Bi) in the Bigulia (the PMU Quinte+ race of the day, purse 7,392€, 1640 meters autostart, 12 starters). Bjorn Goop teamed the 1.12.5kr clocked winner that bested 7.7/1 BWI Ruthless, and three others that were off at 16/1, 13/1 and 24/1 respectively. The exact order Q+ payoff was 26,906.40€.
Over at Solvalla this day the 9/10 favorite Galileo AM (4m Muscle Hill-Hall of Face) scored in 1.13.2kr for pilot Jorma Kontio and Stall Spyder. He now sports two wins in three 2020 starts, this in an event for a 8,767€purse and raced by 12 over the 2140 meter distance autostart.