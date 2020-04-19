Friday’s harness racing card at Umaker included the Beau Gamin for four year olds (total purse 19,673€, 2140 meters autostart, six starters) with 1.13kr timed victory to even-money co-favorite Hail Mary (4m Googoo Gaagaa -Dreams US-Victory Dream) reined by Per Lennartsson for trainer Robert Bergh and Stall Mary AB.

This was the winners’ sixth straight victory and he is now seven for eight for the career.

Even-money Aramis Bar (4m Napoleon Bar -Guendalina Bar) was second for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop and Forspro AB. 7.9/1 odds Golden Dream M (4m Buzzin Brian ) was third.

Note, the winners’ pedigree below, the second dam having produced the legendary Moni Maker.

Hail Mary (SE) h, 2016 1.15,6v 1.13,4a kr 405,500 6 5-0-0 Googoo Gaagaa (US)

2009

1.08,9a kr 6,049,661 23 15-1-0 Cam's Rocket (US)

1996

Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1997 for 50,000 USD. Cam's Card Shark (US) Cam Fella (US) Most Happy Fella (US) Nan Cam (US) Jef's Magic Trick (US) B.G's Bunny (US) Meadow Trick (US) Queen of Rock (US) Meadow Skipper (US) Dale Frost (US) Countess Vivian (US) Gravel Pit (US) Steady Star (US) Armbro Hardy (US) Kora's Trotter (US)

2001 Veeba Rova (US) Speedy Somolli (US) Speedy Crown (US) Somolli (US) Akdov (US) Speedy Count (US) Olinda (US) Misty Tickles (US) Jurgy Hanover (US) Super Bowl (US) Jes R.Hoot (US) Misty Giggles (US) Gin Mist (US) Misty Wiggles (US) Dreams U.S. (US)

(100 0,81) 1997 Victory Dream (US)

1991 At 2, second in E H Harriman Challenge Cup. At 3, Winner of Hambletonian, Historic Dickerson Cup, New Jersey Sire Stake, second in Breeders' Crown, Kentucky Futurity, World Trotting Derby.

Sold at Kentucky Standardbred Sale 1992 for 40,000 USD. Valley Victory (US) Baltic Speed (US) Speedy Somolli (US) Sugar Frosting (US) Valley Victoria (US) Bonefish (US) Victorious Lou (US) Crown Dream (US) Speedy Crown (US) Speedy Scot (US) Missile Toe (US) Viva Hill (US) B.F.Coaltown (US) Vickie Hill (US) Nan's Catch (US)

1985 At 2, Winner of Breeders' Crown, third in Merrie Annabelle. At 3, Winner of Coaching Club Trotting Oaks, Hambletonian Oaks, Kentucky Futurity, World Trotting Derby. Bonefish (US) Nevele Pride (US) Star's Pride (US) Thankful (US) Exciting Speed (US) Speedster (US) Expresson (US) Nan Hanover (US) Speedy Count (US) Speedster (US) Countess Song (US) Noble Nan (US) Noble Victory (US) Floriclaire (US)

Production record of second dam

Nan's Catch (US) m, 1985

At 2, Winner of Breeders' Crown, third in Merrie Annabelle. At 3, Winner of Coaching Club Trotting Oaks, Hambletonian Oaks, Kentucky Futurity, World Trotting Derby.

1990 Awesome Goal (US) h, by Armbro Goal (US) - Nan's Catch (US) Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1991 for 150,000 USD. 1991 Catch Fortuna (US) m, by Speedy Crown (US) - Nan's Catch (US) Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1992 for 150,000 USD. 1993 Moni Maker (US) m, by Speedy Crown (US) - Nan's Catch (US) At 2, second in Oakville Stakes. At 3, Winner of Simcoe Stakes, Matron Stakes Filly Final, Harry M. Zweig Memorial, Hambletonian Oaks, second in Breeders' Crown. At 4, Winner of Fina Cup, Biri International, Trotting Classic Oaks Final, Nat Ray Trot, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, second in Gran Premio Della Lotteria, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Breeders' Crown. At 5, Winner of Nat Ray Trot, Gran Premio Costa Azzurra, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, Prix de Bourgogne, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Breeders' Crown, Copenhagen Cup, Elitloppet, second in Prix de France, Oslo Grand Prix, third in Criterium de Vitesse de la Côte d'Azur, Gran Premio Della Lotteria. At 6, Winner of American-National Open Trot, L.C.Peterson-Broddas Minneslöpning, Gran Premio Palio Dei Comuni, Trotting Classic Final, Prix de France, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Prix d'Amerique, second in Elitloppet, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, third in Prix de Belgique. At 7, Winner of Gran Premio Costa Azzurra, Criterium de Vitesse de la Côte d'Azur, Nat Ray Trot, second in Maple Leaf Trotting Classic, Breeders' Crown, Gran Premio Renzo Orlandi, third in Prix de France. Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1994 for 87,000 USD. 1995 Nan's Winner (US) h, by American Winner (US) - Nan's Catch (US) Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1996 for 175,000 USD. 1996 Fortunefivehundred (US) 1.15,1a USD 35,873 16 2- 5- 2 h, by American Winner (US) - Nan's Catch (US) At 3, second in Horseman Futurity, third in Review Stakes. Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1997 for 160,000 USD. 1997 Dreams (US) m, by Victory Dream (US) - Nan's Catch (US) 1997 Dreams U.S. (US) 100 0,81 m, by Victory Dream (US) - Nan's Catch (US) 1998 Catch a Train (US) m, by Donerail (US) - Nan's Catch (US) 2000 Trophy Catch (US) h, by Pine Chip (US) - Nan's Catch (US) Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 2001 for 50,000 USD. 2001 Yankee's Catch (US) kr 0 0 m, by Muscles Yankee (US) - Nan's Catch (US) 2002 Catch Express (US) m, by Donerail (US) - Nan's Catch (US) Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 2003 for 230,000 USD.

The card also included the Black d’Avril )purse 7,086€, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) with victory to 6.8/1 Gogobet Sisu (4m Googoo Gaagaa -Souuthwind Eliza) clocked in 1.15.1kr and reined by Hannu Torvinen for Scuderia Achillea. This one now has posted two wins and two seconds in his last five appearances. 4.1/1 Merrimac SG (4m Bold Eagle -Mermaid As) was second.

Three year olds contested the Bold Eagle (purse 19,673€, 2140 meters autostart, six starters) with 2.9/1 Vasterbo Cobber (3m Un Amour d’Haufor) the 1.15.6kr timed winner for pilot J.H. Andersson. 5.7/1 Amperage Hanover (3m Andover Hall -All American Phoebe) was second for Ulf Ohlsson and third was 6.4/1 Excel Ruda (3m Formula One ) for M.A. Djuse.

Other winners this day at Umaker included 8.6/1 Tayson Bi (8g Equinox Bi -Las Vegas Bi) in the Bigulia (the PMU Quinte+ race of the day, purse 7,392€, 1640 meters autostart, 12 starters). Bjorn Goop teamed the 1.12.5kr clocked winner that bested 7.7/1 BWI Ruthless, and three others that were off at 16/1, 13/1 and 24/1 respectively. The exact order Q+ payoff was 26,906.40€.