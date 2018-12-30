Day At The Track

105,000€ features at Vincennes

06:00 AM 30 Dec 2018 NZDT
Océane Briand
In the saddle on Beau de Grimoult, Océane Briand
Equidia Photo

December 29, 2018 - Saturday’s co-featured harness racing Prix Yvonnick Bodin (Gr. III, purse 105,000€, 2700 meters,16 starters) was for apprentice jockeys.

The 2.2/1 favorite Beau de Grimoult (7g Pacifique Gede-Quelle Bora) scored impressively for Mlle. Oceane Briand in the irons for trainer Franck Anne and Ecurie de Grimoult, for his 17th career victory in 85 starts, now for 418,650€ earned.

Race time was a quick 1.12.9kr as the winner kept increasing speed throughout (1.15.3kr with 1500 meters to go; 1.14kr at the 1000 and 1.13.3kr with 500 remaining).

4.3/1 Accord Marjacq (8g Odeisis de Vandel) was an eight length back second for jockey Victor Saussaye and 32/1 Volcan de Bellande (9g Magnificent Rodney) was third for Mlle. Noemie Hardy.

Beau de Grimoult

Beau de Grimoult and connections

The Quinte+ Prix de Bar-le-Duc (purse 105,000€, 2850 meters, 17 European starters) saw 15/1 Tessy d’Ete (6f Ganymede-Love Me Tender) score for driver Franck Nivard, Scuderia Eurocolor Srl and trainer Philippe Billard.

Rec time was 1.12.7kr. The 1.4/1 favorite Super Fez (7m Love You-Lucia FI) was second with trainer Jean Michel Bazire aboard for Scuderia Cumana Group Srl.

Third was 27/1 Chica de Joudes (6f Jag de Bellouet-Queschwa Love) for owner/trainer/driver Alain Laurent.

16/1 Class de Loriol and 26/1 Tinamo Jet completed the top five and the Q+ exact order payoff was 7,860€ for the 2€ ticket.

Tessy d’Ete with Franck Nivard and connections

Thomas H. Hicks

