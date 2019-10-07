Day At The Track

Beautiful Sin wins 54th Kentucky Filly Futurity

08:26 AM 07 Oct 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Beautiful Sin, harness racing
Beautiful Sin in prior win
ni

LEXINGTON, KY--In her second start for trainer Ake Svanstedt Beautiful Sin pounced from a pocket trip to win the 54th Kentucky Filly Futurity--a $267,000 single dash sponsored by the Father Patrick Syndicate and Diamond Creek Farm--on Sunday, Oct. 6 at The Red Mile.

When Dovescry, sent the 3-5 favorite, left for the lead from the center of the gate while Svanstedt tucked Beautiful Sin onto the pacesetter's helmet heading to a :27.1 opening quarter. Golden Tricks, stablemate to Beautiful Sin, progressed uncovered from sixth up the backstretch and flushed cover from Millies Possesion moving to a :55.2 half.

Millies Possesion stalled circling the final turn as When Dovescry accelerated to three-quarters in 1:22.2 and retreated into the stretch. Beautiful Sin angled from the pocket while When Dovescry drifted and tired, leaving a gap for The Ice Dutchess to shoot through. The Ice Dutchess gave late pursuit to new leader Beautiful Sin into the final eighth but settled for second. When Dovescry held third.

"It's a total surprise compared to my thinking two months ago; I'm really shocked by this," said Lennart Agren, who owns Beautiful Sin through S R F Stable. "I thought I had to [switch trainers] before the four-year-old season. [Ake Svanstedt] said she was nice but he had some issues to fix. She was a really nice filly two years ago in the sales ring."

Topping the 2017 Lexington Yearling Sale, Beautiful Sin--bred by Jeff Gural and Moon Goddess LLC--sold for $480,000. The sophomore daughter of Muscle Hill has five victories from 14 starts and has earned $372,867. She paid $9.00 to win.

by Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Greenshoe wins 127th Kentucky Futurity
07-Oct-2019 09:10 AM NZDT
Bettors Wish barrels to Tattersalls victory
07-Oct-2019 09:10 AM NZDT
Beautiful Sin wins 54th Kentucky Filly Futurity
07-Oct-2019 08:10 AM NZDT
Manchego becomes fastest trotting mare
07-Oct-2019 06:10 AM NZDT
Caviart Ally defeats Shartin N
07-Oct-2019 06:10 AM NZDT
Lexington sale concludes record week
07-Oct-2019 04:10 AM NZDT
Mcwicked, Warrawee Ubeaut big winners
06-Oct-2019 19:10 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News