Beautiful Sin at $480,000 new sales-topper

Lexington, KY --- As only 20 more of her colleagues prepared to enter the ring for the second session of the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale on Wednesday (Oct. 4), the majority of the harness racing crowd had already availed themselves of the exit while firmly gripping their catalogues. Those that remained were obviously paying attention to the price Beautiful Sin was demanding, but all conversation ceased once the toteboard hit $300,000.

From there on in, all the observers held their breath while waiting to discover the sum the daughter of Muscle Hill-Sina would command. The answer supplied was $480,000 and when the next hip number flashed on the screen, those in attendance collectively released their breath while clapping in honor of the new sales-topper.

“It is unusual to have that happen on the second night of the sale,” said Randy Manges, co-manager of the event. “But it shows the strength of the catalogue.”

It does indeed.

After the conclusion of the sale’s second session 251 yearlings have collected $22,780,000, with an average of $90,757. Although this figure is down 2.1 percent from last year’s record-breaking affair, the number is an increase of 18.1 percent from 2015. The median is also up five percent from last year, as roughly 20 more yearlings have been sold for $100,000 in the first two days.

Beautiful Sin was hammered down for a price of $480,000.

Identified as Hip No. 239, Beautiful Sin caught everyone's eye upon her entrance in the walking ring. Consigned by Northwood Bloodstock Agency and raised at Allerage Farm, the filly’s dam banked $144,994 during her career, was stakes-placed and is by Cantab Hall. She is a half-sibling to Derby (Deweycheatumnhowe, $172,228) and this filly is her first foal.

Purchased by Robert Lindstrom, Beautiful Sin was bred by Jeff Gural, his wife Paula and their friend Monica Bencal, who is the wife of trainer Bob Bencal.

Despite surpassing the top bid of $330,000 placed for Rifleman the day before, Beautiful Sin was not the sole stand-out as Spectrum, a son of world champions A Rocknroll Dance and Somwherovrarainbow, equaled that mark earlier in the evening.

Entered in the sale by Diamond Creek Farm, who also was responsible for his upbringing, Spectrum at Hip No. 130, is the first foal from his dam while his granddam is Hall of Fame member Rainbow Blue. That mare has also produced Reflection Of Blue (Bettor's Delight, $168,727) and the budding star Rainbow Room, a full sister to Somwherovrarainbow, who has amassed $333,049 in her freshman season.

When Spectrum left the ring, it was under the ownership of Diamond Creek Racing as he was placed in the sale to dissolve a artnership in conjunction with Ted Gewertz.

The third highest-priced yearling of the session was Hip No. 180, Money Never Rests. A son of Somebeachsomewhere-Lady Be Great, the brown colt was consigned by Preferred Equine Inc. and raised at Hamstan Farm Limited in Ontario.

Determination Stable of Quebec signed the $260,000 ticket to acquire ownership of the grandson of Dan Patch and O’Brien Award winner She’s A Great Lady. Lady Be Great established her mark of 1:58f in a qualifying contest as a 2-year-old and earned $2,140. She is a half-sister to Dan Patch Award winner Lady MacBeach (Jenna's Beach Boy, $802,296).

Money Never Rests, an impressive individual, is his dam’s first foal and is the product of a female family which contains numerous stakes winners. In fact, the colt’s great-granddam Miss Donna Mayo (Silent Majority) foaled Dan Patch Award winner The Big Dog (Dexter Nukes, $830,011), Mayo’s Mark (Tyler’s Mark, $404,076) and Hold The Mayo (Dexter Nukes, $246,208) in addition to She’s A Great Lady.

Another intriguing facet of this sale is the emergence of a group of young stallions that appear to have a spectacular future. Veteran Muscle Hill still retains the top spot by virtue of his offspring generating $4.98 million over the course of two days with an average of $132,565 for his colts and $114,059 for his fillies. Captaintreacherous, however, has assumed second place with his progeny collecting $3.38 million with his averages standing at $84,115 and $79,867. Somebeachsomewhere controls the third position with his foals fetching $2.69 million with averages of $134,615 and $94,400.

Despite not placing in the top three, Sweet Lou ($1.67 million), Father Patrick ($1.3 million) and Trixton ($1.02 million) are all in striking distance heading into the final three sessions of the sale, as they are fifth, sixth and seventh behind Cantab Hall ($1.86 million).

“We are ecstatic about the way the Sweet Lou yearlings have sold,” said Larry Karr, who owns the stallion in partnership with Burke Racing Stable, Diamond Creek Farm, Weaver Bruscemi, and Phillip Collura. “We looked at every one of his yearlings selling at Lexington and it looks like he has sired very athletic horses. You never know until they sell but based on the prices they have been selling for, it is clear others share our opinion.

“We are lucky enough to have bought some of them ourselves (Hip No. 133, Hip No. 162, Hip No. 169 and Hip No. 223), meaning the original Sweet Lou ownership group is involved, but other partners will be in as well. I might go broke on all these horses we are buying, but I love it!”

The Lexington Selected Yearling Sale continues until Saturday (Oct. 7) with all sessions opening at 7 p.m.

by Kim French, USTA Internet News Editor