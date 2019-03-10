Beckhams Z Tam dominant

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - After settling for a close second in each of his first two starts of the season coming from off the pace, harness racing driver driver Tim Tetrick thought he'd try something different with Beckhams Z Tam in the $25,000 featured Preferred Handicap for pacers at the Meadowlands Saturday night.

And Tetrick was right on the money.

Beckhams Z Tam, the 2017 Breeders Crown 3-year-old colt and gelding pace champion, has come back sharp as a 5-year-old, and after racing eighth and last most of the way a week ago, Tetrick had the son of Always A Virgin -Sara's Lucky Charm on the go from the start this time around.

After Rodeo Romeo reached the quarter in a snappy :27, Beckhams Z Tam took over shortly thereafter and hit the half in :55.1. Mindtrip, a recent $50,000 claim by trainer Dylan Davis, was now creeping his way toward the leader while parked out as Beckhams Z Tam continued to cruise on the point at three-quarters in 1:23.1.

It was blowout city from there.

With minor urging from Tetrick, Beckhams Z Tam sprinted his final quarter in :27 to hit the finish 3¼ lengths in front of Rodeo Romeo. K Ryan Bluechip rallied for third.

"Timmy asked me if I cared how he drove him," said winning trainer Bruce Saunders, "and I thought it would be a good opportunity to see if he had any gate speed. Leaving the gate was Timmy's idea. Really good horses can race any way and win, and Beckhams Z Tam can be competitive with any field right now."

Beckhams Z Tam, who is on his way to next week's Levy Series at Yonkers, returned $3.40 as the 3-5 public choice after completing the mile in 1:50.1. He now has 16 victories from 47 lifetime starts and earnings of $727,597 for owners Z Tam Stables.

A LITTLE MORE: Sams Triple Crown and driver Tyler Buter lit up the toteboard while rocking the clock in the eighth race. The 25-1 chance scored in 1:49.4, becoming the third horse in 2019 to break the 1:50 barrier at the Big M. ... Just two races later, New Talent flexed his class muscles from post 10, scoring in 1:49.2 with Tetrick calling the shots in the fastest Meadowlands mile of the year. ... The 50-Cent Pick-4 pool surpassed the $100,000 mark for a fifth straight race card. ... Tetrick and Yannick Gingras were the kings of the driver colony, with Tetrick winning five times on the program and Gingras four. ... All-source wagering was $3,175,007, the second-highest total of the year and the fourth time betting has gone past the $3-million mark. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

