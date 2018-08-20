Beckhams Z Tam upsets in $200,000 Prix D'Ete

Trois-Rivieres, QC - It was the first time the horse ever raced on a half mile track, it was the first-time driver Ricky Macomber ever came to Quebec, the same goes for the trainer, his wife Jamie Macomber.

None of these new situations hampered 9-1 Beckhams Z Tam, who scored an upset victory in the $200,000 Prix D'Ete Sunday at the Hippodrome 3R.

The tenth race harness racing feature saw Filibuster Hanover (Louis Philip Roy) go to the early lead with stablemate Eddard Hanover (Stephane Brosseau) sitting in second place.

But on the move on the outside from the start was driver Trevor Henry with Blood Line and as they could not find a place to duck in, they went after Filibuster Hanover to the opening quarter mile in :26.3.

Ricky Macomber was then able to slip out and came up second-over behind Blood Line with Beckhams Z Tam and Western Joe (Doug McNair) was third-over on the outside as the field sped to the half mile marker in :54.1.

Then things got a little crazy in the backstretch as Macomber moved Beckhams Z Tam three-wide and was not only able to clear by Blood Line, but also pass by Filibuster Hanover to take the lead past three-quarters in 1:23.2.

As they started down the stretch, 15-1 American Wiggle and driver Guy Gagnon were able to close in on Beckhams Z Tam, but it was too little too late as the winner scored by one and one-half lengths in 1:52.1. Filibuster Hanover was third.

"When we found room and got into second-over position going to the half mile," Said driver Ricky Macomber. "I felt pretty confident, I knew we could make that big move in the backstretch."

Beckhams Z Tam is a four-year-old stallion by Always A Virgin. This was his second win of the season for trainer Jamie Macomber and the Z Tam Stables of New York, NY. He paid $21.10 to win.

"After we got second over position," Macomber explained. "I waited until the backside and then flipped three-deep and continued on going.

"My wife had more confidence in racing him on a half mile track than I did." Macomber admitted. "Now after the race I feel pretty good about it."

"He (Beckhams Z Tam) made the ship so well from Indiana to Quebec," trainer Jamie Macomber said. "He has eaten all his food, drank more water than I have ever seen him do and that made me feel confident and that he was in good shape.

"I did warm him up pretty hard," Macomber added. "I was really mad with myself for doing it, but he responded well. I also need to thank Ron Burke, as he was the one last winter who convinced me to enter Beckhams Z Tam in the Prix D'Ete."

In the third race, the colt division of the Breeders Cup Series, Play Jet Ray was the overwhelming 1/9 favorite for driver Guy Gagnon and the son of Shadow Play raced like it.

Kinnder Jackson (Justin Filion) shot to the lead from post five, but just as he cleared to the lead, out came Gagnon with Play Jet Ray, taking command at the quarter mile in :28. He then held the field at bay, cutting fractions of :57 and 1:25.4 before cruising home to win by two and three-quarter lengths in 1:54.3.

Kinnder Jackson was second with D Gs Onceuponatime (Jonathan Lachance) third.

It was the sixth win this year for Play Jet Ray, who is trained by Dany Fontaine and is owned by Gaetan Bono, Inc. of Montreal and paid just $2.10 to win.

In the ninth race filly division of the Breeders Cup Series it was Lit De Rose and catch-driver Trevor Henry going wire-to-wire against their nine rivals.

Starting from post two, Henry beat out All You Can Dream (Stephane Brosseau) to the early lead, a costing speed duel in :26.4 to the opening quarter mile. Once settled in, Lit De Rose cut the mile to the half in :57 and the three-quarters in 1:26.3 as Brosseau came back out after the leaders again at the top of the stretch.

But Henry was able to find a little speed from Lit De Rose, who held off All You Can Dream to win by a half length in 1:57. Sharks Summrshandy (Louis Philippe Roy) was third.

It was a lifetime mark for the daughter of Leader Bayama and her second win this year for trainer Maxime Velaye. She was bred and is owned by Guy Corbeil of Mirabel and paid $5.00 to win.

Track Notes: Driver Louis Philippe Roy was in his usual prime form and led all drivers with four winners on the afternoon program.

Live racing resumes at H3R Tuesday night with five trotting stakes events. There will be three divisions of the third round of the Future Stars Series for three-year-old's and two divisions of the second round of the Future Stars Series for two-year-old's.

Post time Tuesday evening is 6:30 pm. For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.