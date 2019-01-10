Longshots create a 233,441€ payoff

Gotland heads the Prix Maurice de Gheest for the newly minted three year old colts

January 9, 2019 - Today the Quinte+ race of the day was at Cagnes sur Mer in the Prix de la Cote d’Or (purse 32,000€, 2925 meters, 18 starters) and a host of harness racing longshots in the top five created a single Q+ exact order payoff of 233,441€ for the 2€ wager.

The race timed 1.15.2kr nose winner was 10/1 Beguin d’Afi (8g Little Crack -New Star de Foot) with Pierre Vercruysse aboard for trainer Yvan Teerlinck and owner Guido Van Helleputte.

The Bequin/Vercruysse team won for the second time at Cagnes sur Mer in 2019 (January 4 and 9) to increase career earnings to 115,380€.

3.2/1 Diga de Cahot (8f Uniclove ) was second for trainer/driver Nicolas Ensch and 8.1/1 Concerto des Dunes (7g Hulk des Champs ) was third with Matthieu Abrivard up.

58/1 Darwin Maza and 225/1 Arginio des Godins (9m Norginio ) completed the top five and set up the big exact order payoff.

There were several accidents coming off the final bend.

Beguin d’Afi

On the CSM card was also the Prix des Cotes d’Armor (purse 26,000€, 2825 meters, 15 starters, five year olds) with that victory to 1.6/1 Eden de Thyl (5g Power Jet -Queridette) clocked in 1.15.6kr and reined by trainer Y-A Briand.

Eden scored for the eighth time in 24 career starts for 85,630€ in life earnings.

The 3/10 favorite Express Way (5m Love You -Queen Flore) was second for Eric Raffin, trainer Ch.A. Mary and breeder/owner Jacques Pauc.

31/1 Endian de Banville (5f Niky ) and 20/1 Electra Wind (5f Offshore Dream ) completed the top four.

Eden de Thyl

There is super racing in France over the next several days starting with tomorrow’s Prix de la Cote d’Azur at CSM with 17 upper class competitors. That lineup follows.

Cagnes sur Mer 1-10-19 Prix de la Cote d’Azur (120,000€ purse, Gr. III International, 2900 meters, 17 starters)

On January 12 at Paris-Vincennes there are three groupe contests including the Prix Maurice de Gheest for the newly minted three year old colts. Gotland leads that field; perhaps the best of Philippe Allaire’s best of his four trainees.

Prix du Forez (Gr. III, purse 80,000€, 2700 meters)

Prix de Croix (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2850 meters)

Prix Maurice de Gheest (purse 100,000€, Gr. II, 2700 meters, three year old males)

On January 13th there are four more groupe level races led by the GP de Belgique that features Readly Express and several others that are already Prix d’Amerique invitees.

January 13 at Paris-Vincennes

Prix Gelinotte (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2700 meters)

Prix de Riberac (Gr. III, purse 70,000€, 2700 meters)

Prix Djerid (Gr. III monte, purse 90,000€, 2200 meters)

GRAND PRIX DE BELGIQUE 110 000€

Thomas H. Hicks