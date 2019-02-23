Beissinger Memorial gets Brett Miller 8,000th win

LEBANON, OH - 'Super' Brett Miller picked a great time to win his 8000th career harness racing victory at Miami Valley Raceway on Friday night (Feb. 22). The 45-year-old purple and white clad reinsman captured the $25,000 championship final of the inaugural Howard Beissinger Memorial Medley in the track's first-ever added distance 1-1/4 mile race.

Miller guided Double A Goldrush to the 2:27.4 triumph in gate-to-wire fashion over fast-closing No Whip Chip (Chris Page) and Nothinbutanallstar (LeWayne Miller).

Fractions for the first mile of the endurance test were :29.1, 1:00, 1:29.3 and 1:58.l. The winner swept through all three legs of the Beissinger Medley, notching a 1:11.1 score in the first leg-a 5/8th mile dash; returning with a 1:54.2 tally at the conventional mile distance in the second leg; then tacking on the lucrative added distance championship.

Ross Leonard trains the 5-year-old son of Elegant Man for Michael and Laura Lee and their partner Terry Leonard. The victory was Double A Goldrush's 16th from just 64 lifetime starts and pushed him past the $200,000 earnings plateau.

"I didn't know exactly how to train him for these different distances," laughed Leonard, "so I didn't do anything much different than his usual routine. It worked out pretty well! We'll probably give him a week off and then race him at Miami Valley until the end of the meet."

"He thought about pulling up for a moment just past the mile mark," Miller chimed in. "I guess he thought he'd done enough work for the night, but he got right back to business when I chirped to him."

Miller, the son of Del S. Miller and cousin of Hall Of Famer David Miller, began his racing career in Ohio at age 19 in 1992 - winning one race in 31 tries good for $3258 in earnings. It wasn't long afterwards that he hooked up with the late trainer John Lee at Northfield Park and the duo began winning races at an alarming rate. For a period of seven years before Miller left for The Meadowlands in 2007 Brett averaged over 500 wins a year with purse earnings over $2 million in each of them. His lifetime purse earnings are approaching $85,000,000.

"John Lee gave me my first big break," said Brett. " I might not be here today if not for the trust he placed in me. I think about John and the good times we had at Northfield often. He was a great guy and great trainer. I miss him."

While his annual purse earnings more than doubled during his decade on the east coast, Miller kept an eye on his Buckeye roots and the renaissance taking place in terms of increased purses. Yearning to return "home," Brett decided the timing was right when the calendar turned to 2019 and he couldn't be happier with that decision. "I'm happy to be home and winning races at this clip again (65 already in 2019, good for almost $700,000 in purses).

A co-featured $25,000 Open Mares Pace produced a mild upset when Pistol Packin Mama (Josh Sutton) topped Gone Girl (Dan Noble) and American Girl (Trace Tetrick) in 1:53.3. Sutton sat chilly in sixth position through the first three quarters, then split rivals in the stretch for the impressive score in the winner's second start of the season. Jeff Cullipher trains the 17-time winner for himself and partner Pollack Racing LLC. American Girl was attempting to join the ranks of horses that have earned $1 million, but fell just short. The 10-year-old daughter of Art's Chip now sports a bankroll of $996,860.

Racing resumes Saturday night (Feb. 23) when co-features will be a $25,000 Open Pace and the 1-1/4 mile championship final of the Bill Dailey Memorial Medley for pacers. Post time is 6:05 p.m.