€150,000 Finale Grand National du Trot Paris

December 3, 2017 - 1.8/1 favorite Bel Avis (6g Ganymede -Gloria Maris) took today’s Quinte+ Finale Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf (purse €150,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) with a sweeping move to the front around the last bend. Harness racing trainer/driver Jean-Michel Bazire has the Wildenstein Stables Ltd. Veteran well positioned behind outer tier cover before exploding to the front and then leading comfortably in the lane. Comte de Bellaigue bred this winner that bested 13/1 Vulcania de Godrel (f Memphis du Rib -Julietta) reined by Anthony Barrier. Third was 8.9/1 Violine Mourotaise (8f Le Retour -Mourotaise) for David Thomain ahead of the next pair, Vanderlov and Tiger Danover.

The afternoon program included several groupe events, The Gr. II monte Prix Philippe du Rozier (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, eight starters) went to 2.4/1 Driver Cadence (4m Saxo de Vandel -Rose Pourpre) with Mathieu Mottier up for Ecurie Cadence 3 and trainer Emmanuele Allard. Race time was 1.13.1kr and theft 3/5 favorite Dragon du Fresne (4m Saphir Castelets ) and Alexandre Abrivard second. 7/2 Dexter Fromentro (4m Qwerty ) took third for Camille Levesque.

There were three Gr. III Le Trot Open des Regions on the card, each for a purse of €85,000 and raced over the 2850 meter distance. The three year old edition went to 1.2/1 Elvis Madrik (3g Overtrick -Tequila Dara) with J-M Bazire aboard. Elisione Mag (3f Quaker Jet -Perle du Ravary) was second with David Thomain up. The four year olds event was won by 4.1/1 Danise d’Etary (4f Un Amour d’Haufor -Rumba d’Etang) timed in 1.14.4kr for trainer/driver Christian Bigeon. The five year old contest went to 1.14kr timed and 20/1 Comete Leman (5f Neptune Leman ) with Mathieu Mottier up for owner/trainer Y.J. Bezcoet.

Later in the card Christian Bigeon was back for a second win driving Diane d’Haufor (4f Paris Haufor ) timed in 1.15.8kr in the €38,000 Prix de Jonchery. The Finale Grand National des Jockeys (monte, purse €62,000, 18 starters) also took place with the 1.13.8kr timed and 70/1 Varum Boy (8g Baccarat du Pont ) winning for Damien Bonne and Yves Dreux, the breeder/owner/trainer. David Thomain and his mount Brut de la Cote finished second ahead of Eric Raffin aboard Baronne de Bapre (6f Prodigious ).

