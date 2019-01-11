120,000€ Prix de la Cote d'Azur

January 10, 2018 - Jean Michel Bazire teamed his trainee Bel Avis (8g Ganymede -Gloria Maris), off as the 2.2/1 favorite, to a rallying victory in today’s harness racing Quinte+ Gr. III Prix de la Cote d’Azur (purse 120,000€, 2900 meters distance handicap, 16 starters after Coktail Fortuna was scratched) at Gagnes.

The 50 meter handicapped veteran score his 17th career win now for 636,390€ earned.

Race time was a quick 1.12.5kr over the extended distance, for owner New Blue 1 LLC (USA).

Comte de Bellaigue bred the winner that defeated 36/1 Bolt (8m Prince Gede -Souvola) handled by trainer Junior Guelpa for breeder/owner Christophe Gallier and that was penalized 25 meters at the start.

Third went to 10/1 and 50 meter handicapped Balbir (8g Ganymede -Manzir) with trainer Mickael Cormy aboard.

Comte de Bellaigue also bred this one.

9/1 Voltaire Gifont (5m Quaker Jet ) with Pietro Gubellini up and 18/1 Deimos Racing (6g Quite Easy ) handled by Matthieu Abrivard completed the top five, this pair handicapped 25 and 50 meters respectively.

Bel Avis winning the Prix de la Cote d’Azur at Cagnes

The Q+ exact order payoff was 95,259.40€ for a 2€ wager.

Thomas H. Hicks