120,000€ Prix de la Cote d'Azur

08:40 AM 11 Jan 2019 NZDT
January 10, 2018 - Jean Michel Bazire teamed his trainee Bel Avis (8g Ganymede-Gloria Maris), off as the 2.2/1 favorite, to a rallying victory in today’s harness racing Quinte+ Gr. III Prix de la Cote d’Azur (purse 120,000€, 2900 meters distance handicap, 16 starters after Coktail Fortuna was scratched) at Gagnes.

The 50 meter handicapped veteran score his 17th career win now for 636,390€ earned.

Race time was a quick 1.12.5kr over the extended distance, for owner New Blue 1 LLC (USA).

Comte de Bellaigue bred the winner that defeated 36/1 Bolt (8m Prince Gede-Souvola) handled by trainer Junior Guelpa for breeder/owner Christophe Gallier and that was penalized 25 meters at the start.

Third went to 10/1 and 50 meter handicapped Balbir (8g Ganymede-Manzir) with trainer Mickael Cormy aboard.

Comte de Bellaigue also bred this one.

9/1 Voltaire Gifont (5m Quaker Jet) with Pietro Gubellini up and 18/1 Deimos Racing (6g Quite Easy) handled by Matthieu Abrivard completed the top five, this pair handicapped 25 and 50 meters respectively.

Bel Avis winning the Prix de la Cote d’Azur at Cagnes

The Q+ exact order payoff was 95,259.40€ for a 2€ wager.

Thomas H. Hicks

