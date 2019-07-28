Bel Avis wins 100,000€ Prix de Washington

July 27, 2019 - Today’s Enghien-Soisy featured Prix de Washington (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 1609 meters autostart, eight starters) saw 9/10 favorite Bel Avis (8g Gamymede -Gloria Maris) get up late for the 1.10kr timed victory with harness racing trainer Jean Michel Bazire at the lines.

He scored for the 21st time in 58 career starts and the win raised his career earnings to 1,037,663€.

New Blue 1 LLC (USA) owns the winner that was bred by Comte de Bellaigue.

12/1 Tessy d’Ete (7f Ganymede -Love Me Tender) was a head back second for Franck Nivard, owner Scuderia Eurocolor Srl and trainer Philippe Billard, 6.9/1 Billie de Montfort (8f Jasmin de Flore -Quismy de Montfort) gamely set the pace for Gabriele Gelormini and held third .

2.3/1 Dijon (6m Ganymede -Sonate d’Aunou) was a disappointing pocket sitting fourth for Romain Derieux and fifth was 15/1 Valko Jenilat (10m Kepler ) with Paul Philippe Ploquin up.

The fractions were well rated (1.09.9kr with 1000 meters remaining; 1.11.2kr at the 500).

Bel Avis

The Gr. III Prix de Milan (purse 80,000€, 2150 meters autostart, nine starters) was also on the card as secondary feature.

Victory went to the 9/1 odds Feliciano (4m Ready Cash -Ravenella) timed in 1.11.3kr for a three-length victory.

Eric Raffin was the pilot for trainer Philippe Allaire and Ecurie des Charmes.

Feliciano won for the sixth time in 23 career starts now for 269,790€ earned.

4.8/1 Fakir du Lorault (4m Vaillant Cash ) chased for second and the 4/5 favorite Mister F Daag (4m Conway Hall -Miss Love) was third for Robin Bakker. 6.2/1 IDS Boko and 25/1 Florida Sport completed the top five.

Feliciano

Three year old fillies began the day’s action in the Prix de la Porte Pouchet (purse 53,000€, 2875 meters, nine starters) and the 1.16.6kr clocked winner was 7/10 favorite Galaxie du Goutier (3f Kaisy Dream -Idole de Tugeras) handled by trainer Thierry Duvaldestin for Ecurie Saint Martin.

This filly won for the fifth time in nine career starts.

10/1 Gesira (3f Baccarfat de Simm ) was second and 9/1 Gazelle du Corta (3f Love You ) was third.

Galaxie du Goutier

Three year old males contested the Prix de Roule (purse 53,000€, 2875 meters, 11 starters) with victory to the 6.6/1odds Golfe Juan (3m Kam Pridem ) that scored for the third time in eight outings for pilot Yoann Lebourgeois.

3/2 favorite Good Friday (4m Village Mystic -Maflymede) held second after a courageous journey for Pierre Vercruysse and trainer Luc Roelens.

Thiurd was 23/1 General Sport (3g Kaisy Dream ) for M.X. Mestre Suner. Race time was 1.16.6kr.

Golfe Juan

The day’s e-Q+ was the Prix Dominique Savary (purse 51,000€, 2150 meters, 14 starters) that saw a contested finish led by 6.3/1 Coalinga City (7f Coktail Jet -Mamaora) reined to the 1.12.3kr score by Franck Nivard for trainer Francois Senet.

The now seven-time winner is 64 appearances defeated 2.1/1 Classic Haufor (7m Jag de Bellouet ) and Ch. J. Bigeon and 9/1 Brandeis Jet (8m Coktail Jet -Qasida Jet) with Pierre Vercruysse up.

22/1 Bois de Bosnet and 10/1 Ballais d’Ourvfo completed the exact order top five that paid 4,597.40€.

Coalinga City

Best Of Bourbon Wins Prix de Bunny Sur Loire

Enghien-Soisy’s Prix de Bunny Sur Loire (monte, purse 49,000€m 2875 meters, 12 starters) was the Thursday featured event this evening and monte specialist Best Of Bourbon (8g Ready Cash -Herba Bourbon) won again for Mlle. Mathilde Cullet at 1.4/1 odds.

As usual Mlle. Collet went right to the front and never looked back in the 1.14kr timed journey.

This Vincent Jarry trained, and Ecurie Nice Nasach owned, performer won for the 11th time in 55 career starts, now for 175,540€ earned.

SARL Haras Saint Martin bred the winner that defeated 8.4/1 Diktat du Start (6g Quaker Jet ) handled by Matthieu Abrivard and 3.2/1 Delta Fac (6g Tucson ) piloted by Franck Nivard.

Best of Bourbon

For a video replay click on this link.

Thomas H. Hicks



