Belina Josselyn wins GP de Paris B

Belina Josselyn (9f Love You -Lezira Josselyn-Workaholic) captured today’s Grand Pris de Paris (Gr. I International UET Masters Series 2020, 4150 meters) with harness racing trainer Jean Michel Bazire at the lines.

She was timed in 1.14.4kr and off as the 1.8/1 favorite. Ecurie Yvan Bernard owns and bred the winner that now has 22 career victories for 2,461,470€ earned. 20/1 Tony Gio (8m Varenne -Ilaria Jet) rallied for second reined by Eric Raffin. Third was 11/1 Earl Simon (6m Prodigious-Tindrana) that Franck Ouvrie teamed for trainer Jarmo Niskanen and 45/1 Calaska de Guez (8f Pomerol de Laumac) was fourth for Nicolas Bazire and trainer JMB. Delia du Pommereux (7f Niky-Noune du Pommereux) was fifth.

This race, the third leg of the FR Triple Crown that began in 1962, saw Belina win for the second time in back to back fashion. She joins Up And Quick (the race record holders at 1.13.5kr in 2015), Une de Mai and Eleazer as double winners. Three time race winners are Jardy, Vourasie, and Bellino II.



On the undercard Fleche Bourbon (5f Saxo de Vandek-Uzara Josselyn-Goetmals Wood) on the Gr. II Prix Paul Bastard for monte five year olds (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters), She was clocked in 1.13.1kr and Alexandre Abrivard was the pilot for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ecurie du Haras Saint Martin.



The win was her 12 th in a career that so far has yielded 504.050€.

27/1 France Bresil (5f Vaillant Cash) was next for jockey David Thomain and 42/1 Force Vive (5f Oh James) took third for Francois Lagadeuc.



The 9/10 favorite was a dq interference.