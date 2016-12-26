€120,000 Prix Tenor de Baune

04:53 AM 27 Dec 2016 NZDT
Belina Josselyn
Belina Josselyn
Paris Turf Photo

December 25, 2016 - Belina Josselyn (5f Love You-Lezira Josselyn) won today’s Gr. II Prix Tenor de Baune (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 11 starters) clocked in 1.13.2kr as the 9/10 harness racing favorite.

She earned an Prix d’Amerique invite for the victory teamed by trainer J-M Bazire for breeder/owner Yvan Bernard.

6/1 Bird Parker (5m Ready Cash-Belisha) was second for J-Ph Monclin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Elisabeth Allaire.

Third was 10.7/1 Bolero Love (5m Love You-Orelady) with Gabriel Gelormini up.

33.5/1 Briac Dark (5m Prince Gede-Queen des Charmes) took fourth for David Thomain and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin but was disqualified and thus fourth placed was 60/1 Brillantissime (5m Ready Cash-Ivre de Victorire) and pilot Pierre Vercruysse for trainer Allaire and breeder/owner Frederic Sauque.

The winning Belina Josselyn now has 15 wins in 38 starts for over €776,000 earned.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

