Two $120,000 Groupe races in France

June 2, 2016 - Tonight’s co-featured Gr. II Prix Chambon P (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, seven International contestants) went to 4/5 odds favorite Belina Josselyn (f Love You -Lezira Josselyn) up on the outside for J-M Bazire at the line for the victory.

Bazire trains this mare for breeder/owner Yvan Bernard as she recorded her 17th win in 44 starts for €1,177,180 earned.

2/1 Amiral Sacha (7m Ganymede -Nostalgique Sacha) was second for Gabriele Gelormini and Ecurie Sidere. Third was 23/1 Best Of Jets (6m Magnificent Rodney -Plume Jets) for Tony LeBeller and owner/trainer Jean-Michel Baudouin. Race time was 1.12.2kr.

The Groupe II Prix Lavater (monte, purse €120,000, 2700 meters, eight starters) resulted in a narrow 1.15.3kr timed score for even-money favorite Django Riff (4m Ready Cash -Rasta Perrine). Yoann Lebourgeois was the pilot this day for trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Elisabeth Allaire. The “colt” produced his 13th career win and now has earnings of €949,700. 23/1 Darlhey du Rib (4f Ganymede -Quille Castelets) took the second spot for jockey Alexia Collette, trainer Joel Hallais and Ecurie Rib. 24.3/1 Dragon d’Avril (4m Thorens Vedaquais -Sirene d’Avril) was home third for Adrien Lamy, and trainer/owner Sebastien Houyvet. Django has been an inconsistent sort of late and seemed to respond well to the monte conditons.

The evening’s Q+ was the Prix Pythia (purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters). The 1.13.2kr timed by a head victory went to 1.8/1 Cash Gamble )6m Ready Cash -No Way Back) reined by Franck Nivard for STJ Gamble. 3.4/1 Uza Josselyn (6f Love You -Teza Josselyn) was second for J-M Bazire, Ecurie Rhythm & Blues and conditioner Rene Aehischer. Third was 44/1 Pioneer Gar (8m Varenne -Follia) teamed by trainer Matthieu Abrivard for Yury Sutyaginskly, 8/1 Bad Boy du Dollar and 10/1 Vulvania de Godrel completed the Quinte+ top five for a modest payout.

Thomas H. Hicks