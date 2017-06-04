Day At The Track

Two $120,000 Groupe races in France

10:31 AM 04 Jun 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Belina Josselyn
Belina Josselyn
PMU/Paris Turf Photo

June 2, 2016 - Tonight’s co-featured Gr.  II Prix Chambon P (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, seven International contestants) went to 4/5 odds favorite Belina Josselyn (f Love You-Lezira Josselyn) up on the outside for J-M Bazire at the line for the victory.

Bazire trains this mare for breeder/owner Yvan Bernard as she recorded her 17th win in 44 starts for €1,177,180 earned.

2/1 Amiral Sacha (7m Ganymede-Nostalgique Sacha) was second for Gabriele Gelormini and Ecurie Sidere. Third was 23/1 Best Of Jets (6m Magnificent Rodney-Plume Jets) for Tony LeBeller and owner/trainer Jean-Michel Baudouin. Race time was 1.12.2kr.

The Groupe II Prix Lavater (monte, purse €120,000, 2700 meters, eight starters) resulted in a narrow 1.15.3kr timed score for even-money favorite Django Riff (4m Ready Cash-Rasta Perrine). Yoann Lebourgeois was the pilot this day for trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Elisabeth Allaire. The “colt” produced his 13th career win and now has earnings of €949,700. 23/1 Darlhey du Rib (4f Ganymede-Quille Castelets) took the second spot for jockey Alexia Collette, trainer Joel Hallais and Ecurie Rib. 24.3/1 Dragon d’Avril (4m Thorens Vedaquais-Sirene d’Avril) was home third for Adrien Lamy, and trainer/owner Sebastien Houyvet. Django has been an inconsistent sort of late and seemed to respond well to the monte conditons.

The evening’s Q+ was the Prix Pythia (purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters). The 1.13.2kr timed by a head victory went to 1.8/1 Cash Gamble )6m Ready Cash-No Way Back) reined by Franck Nivard for STJ Gamble. 3.4/1 Uza Josselyn (6f Love You-Teza Josselyn) was second for J-M Bazire, Ecurie Rhythm & Blues and conditioner Rene Aehischer. Third was 44/1 Pioneer Gar (8m Varenne-Follia) teamed by trainer Matthieu Abrivard for Yury Sutyaginskly, 8/1 Bad Boy du Dollar and 10/1 Vulvania de Godrel completed the Quinte+ top five for a modest payout.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Foiled Again honored at Northfield Park
04-Jun-2017 15:06 PM NZST
Banker Volo dazzles with new Aces record
04-Jun-2017 15:06 PM NZST
Rockin BB rocks in Indiana Sires Stakes Final
04-Jun-2017 15:06 PM NZST
Fastest mile of the year at Saratoga
04-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Hambo hopeful Sortie breathes easy
04-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Itsonlyrocknroll A cruises to feature win
04-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
A Freshman bullet fired at The Meadowlands
04-Jun-2017 06:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News