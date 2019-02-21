Belina Josselyn heads 350,000€ Grand Prix de Paris

The last major International harness racing event of the Paris-Vincennes Winter Meet is the Gr. I UET Masters Series Grand Prix de Paris (purse 350,000€, 4150 meters voltstart, 12 engaged) on Sunday.

This is the last race of the France Triple Crown of which there will be no winner this year following victories by Readly Express in the Grand Prix de France and Belina Josselyn in the Prix d’Amerique.

Last year’s Paris winner was Bird Parker that was reportedly retired several weeks ago.

The Grand Prix de Paris began in 1962 and was raced at 3150 meters distance handicapped until 1994 when distance moved to 4150 meters (2 and 13/16 miles).

The fastest winner was Up And Quick in 2015 clocked in 1.13.5kr and that year the son of Buvetier d’Aunou also won the Prix d’Amerique. Bold Eagle accomplished that double race victory in 2017.

Only three horses have won the Paris three times – Jardy in 2004-2006l Vourasie in 1003-1995 and Bellino II in 1975-1977. American breds Apex Hanover (in 1965 when owned in Russia) and Timothy T (in 1974 when Italian owned) were victorious in the Grand Prix de Paris.

The 2019 version of the Prix de Paris includes the Jean Michel Bazire trainees Belina Josselyn and Looking Superb, the latter owned in Norway as was the 2016 race winner Lionel.

Others engaged are the Amerique participants Bahia Quesnot, Valko Jenilat and Uza Josselyn. Attached is the race winning history since 1990 (Wikipedia chart).